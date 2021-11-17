Gracell Biotechnologies to Participate in Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

SUZHOU, China and PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) (“Gracell”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the management team will participate in the Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference from November 29th to December 2nd.



The Gracell team is scheduled to hold a fireside chat that will be available on demand starting on November 22nd and will host virtual investor meetings at the conference on December 1st and 2nd.

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.gracellbio.com.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal production quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com

Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn

Media contact

Marvin Tang

marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Investor contact

Gracie Tong

gracie.tong@gracellbio.com