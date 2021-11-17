Stitch Fix Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX), the world's leading online personalized shopping experience, today announced that it will release its financial results for its first quarter fiscal year 2022 ended October 30, 2021 after market close on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 followed by a conference call at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss Stitch Fix’s financial results and outlook. The call will be hosted by Elizabeth Spaulding, CEO and Dan Jedda, CFO. A live webcast will be accessible on the investor relations section of the Stitch Fix website at https://investors.stitchfix.com. The call can also be accessed domestically at (888)-204-4368 and internationally at (720)-543-0214, passcode 6712573.



A telephonic replay will be available through Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at (888)-203-1112 or (719)- 457-0820 passcode 6712573. A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://investors.stitchfix.com.

About Stitch Fix, Inc.

Stitch Fix is the world's leading online personalized shopping experience. Our unique business model combines the human touch of expert stylists with the precision of advanced data science. Since our founding in 2011, we’ve served as a trusted style partner to millions of people, helping adults and kids get dressed every day feeling like their best selves. The Stitch Fix team is building a transformative and inclusive ecommerce model, an ecosystem of shopping experiences based on convenience and guided discovery that makes it radically simple and delightful for customers to discover and buy what they love. For more, visit https://www.stitchfix.com.