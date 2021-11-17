American National Bankshares Inc. Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend

DANVILLE, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: AMNB), parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company, announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 per common share, payable December 17, 2021 to shareholders of record December 3, 2021.



The dividend amount represents a $0.01 per share or 3.7% increase from the prior quarter’s dividend. Based on the stock’s closing price of $38.70 on November 16, 2021, the dividend yield is approximately 2.9%.



About American National

American National is a multi-state bank holding company with total assets of approximately $3.3 billion. Headquartered in Danville, Virginia, American National is the parent company of American National Bank and Trust Company. American National Bank is a community bank serving Virginia and North Carolina with 26 banking offices. American National Bank also manages an additional $1.1 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Division. Additional information about American National and American National Bank is available on American National’s website at www.amnb.com .

Contact: Jeffrey W. Farrar, Chief Operating and Chief Financial Officer 434-773-2274 farrarj@amnb.com



