1stDibs to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1stdibs.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: DIBS), a leading online marketplace for luxury design products, announced today that CEO David Rosenblatt and CFO Tu Nguyen will present at the virtual investor events below.
- Needham Consumer Tech / E-Commerce Virtual Conference on Monday, November 22nd at 8:45am ET.
- Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on Monday, December 6th at 2:10pm ET.
- Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Tuesday, December 7th at 8:00am ET.
A live webcast and replay of these sessions will be featured on the company's Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com).
About 1stDibs
1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.
