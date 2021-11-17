CubicFarm Announces $20 Million Bought Deal Public Offering of Common Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CubicFarm Systems Corp. (“CubicFarm” or the “Company”) (TSX:CUB) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Raymond James Ltd., Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. as joint bookrunners, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the “Underwriters”), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a “bought deal” basis, 16,000,000 common shares (the “Common Shares”) of the Company at a price of C$1.25 per Common Share (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of approximately C$20 million (the “Offering”).

The Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an over-allotment option to purchase up to an additional 15% Common Shares at the Issue Price, exercisable in whole or in part at any time for a period ending 30 days from the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will used for continued organic growth, technology development, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Common Shares will be offered under the short form base shelf prospectus (the “Base Prospectus”) of the Company dated December 14, 2020, as amended on October 13, 2021, as supplemented by a shelf prospectus supplement (the “Supplement”) to be prepared and filed in each of the provinces of Canada, other than the Province of Quebec (collectively, the “Jurisdictions”) and by way of a private placement in the United States, and in those jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States which are agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters, where the Common Shares can be issued on a private placement basis, exempt from any prospectus, registration or other similar requirements.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 24, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Arctic Securities LLC has acted as Global Financial Advisor in connection with the offering.

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About CubicFarms

CubicFarms is a local chain agricultural technology company developing and deploying technology to feed a changing world. Its proprietary ag-tech solutions enable growers to produce high quality, predictable produce and fresh livestock feed with HydroGreen Nutrition Technology, a division of CubicFarm Systems Corp. The CubicFarms™ system contains patented technology for growing leafy greens and other crops onsite, indoors, all year round. CubicFarms provides an efficient, localized food supply solution that benefits our people, planet, and economy.

For more information, please visit www.cubicfarms.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

“Dave Dinesen”

Dave Dinesen, Chief Executive Officer

This release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” or “forward-looking information” under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking terms such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “plan,” “potential,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “project,” “target,” “believe,” “plan,” “outlook,” “estimate,” or “expect” and other words, terms and phrases of similar nature are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in respect thereof as at the date of this press release regarding, among other things, the negotiation of a definitive agreement in respect of the transactions contemplated by the LOIs on satisfactory terms.

