Tyson Foods Announces Virtual Investor Day 2021 to be held on December 9, 2021

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) announced today that the company will host a virtual Investor Day on Thursday, December 9, 2021, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time (9 a.m. Central time) and concluding at approximately 1 p.m. Eastern time (noon Central time).



Opening remarks for the event will be provided by John H. Tyson, chairman of the Board. Following opening remarks, Donnie King, chief executive officer, and Stewart Glendinning, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will be joined by other members of the executive management team to provide insights on company strategy and details on mid-term financial targets. Select members of the management team will also participate in a live Q&A session following the prepared remarks.

The event will be webcast with a replay available following the event.

Webcast Details

To view the live webcast or the accompanying slides, go to the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.tyson.com and navigate to the “Presentations” section of the page.

The webcast can also be accessed by using the following direct link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3501831/799BC5240D8628D33CC40B87BC342CED.

For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and the accompanying slides will be available at http://ir.tyson.com and at the above-referenced direct link for 12 months following the conclusion of the presentation. Financial information, as well as other supplemental data, can be accessed from the Company’s investor relations web site at http://ir.tyson.com.

Telephone Conference Call Pre-Registration

We encourage those that prefer to participate in the telephone conference call to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10159919/ecc7f8c900. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the operator the day of the event. Participants may pre-register at any time, up to and including after the time that the call has started.

Telephone Conference Call Live Dial-In

Those without internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in the day of the event by calling the numbers below and asking to join the Tyson Foods Investor Day presentation:

U.S. Toll Free: 1-844-890-1795 International Toll: 1-412-717-9589 Conference ID: 10159919

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp®, and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had 137,000 team members as of October 2, 2021. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities, and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it.

Media Contact: Gary Mickelson, 479-290-6111

Investor Contact: Megan Britt, 479-236-4927

Source: Tyson Foods