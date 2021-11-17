CASSAVA SCIENCES INC. INVESTIGATION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of the shareholders of Cassava Sciences Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) (“Cassava” or the “Company”) for potential violations of federal securities laws.



Cassava Sciences Inc. shares dropped precipitously today following a report that the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) has begun an investigation of the pharmaceutical company. Securities regulators are examining claims that the company manipulated research results of its experimental Alzheimer’s disease treatment, the Wall Street Journal reported The National Institutes of Health, which provided grants to the company and its academic collaborators, is also looking into the claims, according to the report.



Shares of Cassava, fell to as low as $45.51 per share intraday, a decline of 27% from the prior day’s close.

In August, a former SEC enforcement lawyer filed a petition with the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) to halt studies of the company’s therapy, questioning the quality and integrity of its trial results. The company issued a statement at the time rejecting the claims.

