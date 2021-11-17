Newly Elected Leaders Take Office During the 2021 ASDS Virtual Annual Meeting

Rolling Meadows, IL, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voting members of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS), the largest specialty organization dedicated to dermatologic surgeons, have elected new leaders whose terms will begin this Saturday during the 2021 ASDS Virtual Annual Meeting’s Membership Meeting. President Mathew M. Avram, MD, JD, will discuss highlights from the year and take questions from members during the live Q&A.

The 2021-22 officers are:

President – Sue Ellen Cox, MD

President-Elect – Vince Bertucci, MD, FRCPC

Vice President – Seth Matarasso, MD

Secretary – Kavita Mariwalla, MD

Treasurer – Deirdre Hooper, MD

Immediate Past President – Mathew M. Avram, MD, JD

Historian / Parliamentarian – Susan Weinkle, MD

The newly elected and appointed members are:

Officers

Vice President: Seth Matarasso, MD

Dr. Matarasso will ascend to President-Elect in 2022-23 and President in 2023-24.

“One of my primary goals is to educate the public, our medical peers and legislators on the scope of our expertise. Of paramount importance is to continue to provide state of the art medical educational opportunities to our members. We must redouble our efforts via traditional methods and social resources to ensure that patients, physician colleagues and the public are aware that we are true experts in skin cancer detection, treatment and reconstruction and pioneers in a wide range of minimally invasive ambulatory procedures. It is incumbent upon us to reinforce that patient safety is our priority and through our training and continued education, that members of ASDS are the most qualified physicians to address many surgical procedures.”

Treasurer: Deirdre Hooper, MD

Dr. Hooper will serve a three-year term from 2021-24.

“As a business owner in private practice, I am experienced at budgeting, goal setting and financial management. I understand the importance of controlling revenue streams and expenses, especially in the wake of a pandemic. All ASDS leaders, including the Treasurer, need to be cognizant of the financial implications of our changing world, including how we will work with industry, what educational offerings we will provide and how we will protect our position as experts. My leadership style includes thoughtful consideration of all opinions and a commitment to reaching strategic goals with a team approach.”

Board of Directors — The new Board members will serve a three-year term from 2021-24.

Board Member: Omar A. Ibrahimi, MD, PhD

“My priorities as a Board member are to continue to establish dermatologic surgeons as the undisputed choice of patients through further education and advocacy efforts; support and collaborate with our dermatology societies to make sure we are fairly reimbursed and recognized for the cost-effective care we provide patients; ensure ASDS stays relevant in their educational offerings and remains a go-to resource for dermatologic surgeons; and make sure our members stay united as we make forward progress. I want to make sure every ASDS member feels welcomed, regardless of their skin color, race, religion or sexual orientation.”

Board Member: Chrysalyne Schmults, MD, MSCE

“As an academic researcher and educator, I’ve had a first-hand opportunity to see how important ASDS is in shaping the future of our specialty in the U.S. and abroad, and I’m passionate about the Society’s grant programs to ensure dermatologic surgeons are at the forefront of advances in aesthetic and oncologic skin care. ASDSA’s advocacy efforts ensuring appropriate reimbursement for care are central to our ability to attract talented physicians to our field, maintain high standards of care and ensure sufficient volume of practice so that patients have rapid access to the best dermatologic oncology care available. I will continue to advocate for our subspecialty and ability to practice in accordance with our high standards.”

Board Member: Eric F. Bernstein, MD, MSE

“I desire to further contribute to the education, advocacy, membership and the fun offered by ASDS. Change provides challenges and opportunities, as we all have seen over the past year. ASDS has emerged through the current crisis with an increase in attendance at meetings, a stronger online presence and adapting to membership needs with relevant and cutting-edge educational offerings. This trend will continue with outstanding guidance into the future. The Society’s numerous programs to educate our members and the public are unparalleled, and I look forward to contributing to the advancement of our education, as well as recruiting and maintaining new members to infuse new ideas and personalities.”

Nominating Commitee — This role will serve a three-year term from 2021-24.

Suzanne L. Kilmer, MD

“I take great pride and responsibility in holding leadership roles among my industry peers, hoping to play a role in advancing the societies and institutions that have helped shape my own career. I strongly believe in working for the best interests of the Society and take my role seriously so that we can place the best possible candidates on the roster for our Society members’ voting consideration and help assure fairness for candidates who are up for other positions and awards.”

Board-appointed Positions

Historian / Parliamentarian: Susan Weinkle, MD

This position is appointed by the Board of Directors and will serve a three-year term from 2021-24.

Journal Editor: William P. Coleman, III, MD

The “Dermatologic Surgery” Editor-in-Chief is appointed by the Board of Directors and will serve a five-year term from 2021-26. This will be Dr. Coleman’s fifth term, serving as the journal editor since 2002.

2021-23 Resident Representative: Harrison Nguyen, MD, MBA, MPH

The Resident Representative to the ASDS and ASDSA Boards of Directors holds a two-year term providing input and guidance to the Society and Association in their efforts to expand outreach and services to dermatology residents. Dr. Nguyen is a Chief Resident in dermatology (Medical Innovation Track) at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia. He received his Master of Business Administration and Master of Public Health from Yale in 2017, specializing in health economics, finance and innovation.

# # #

About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have unique training and experience to treat the health, function and beauty of skin throughout every stage of life. ASDS members are recognized as leaders in the field of cosmetic and medically necessary skin surgery. They also are pioneers in the field; many are involved in the clinical studies that bring popular treatments to revitalize skin and fill and diminish wrinkles to the forefront. Their work has helped create and enhance many of the devices that remove blemishes, hair and fat, and tighten skin. Dermatologic surgeons also are experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to taking steps to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit https://asds.net.