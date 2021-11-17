Talkspace Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud Talkspace, Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Talkspace, Inc. (“Talkspace” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TALK), a digital and virtual behavioral healthcare company. Talkspace’s app reportedly links customers with licensed therapists, providing therapy via video chat and text.



On June 22, 2021, Talkspace announced the completion of its business combination with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and that its shares would begin to trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market on June 23, 2021.

On November 15, 2021, after the market closed, Talkspace reported disappointing third quarter 2021 financial results, including that “Q3 Net Revenue came in below management expectations due to a lower number of B2C customers and one-time non-cash reserve adjustment for credit losses on receivables related to prior periods.” Additionally, the Company announced that its co-founders and top executives are leaving the Company only five months after going public. Specifically, Talkspace announced that its co-founder and CEO, Oren Frank, has decided to step down from his position as CEO and Board member of Talkspace, effective today, and that Roni Frank, co-founder and Head of Clinical Services, is also stepping down from her role and from the Board of Directors.

Following this news, Talkspace shares fell $1.23 per share, over 36%, to close at $2.16 per share on November 16, 2021.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Talkspace securities and would like to discuss our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions.

