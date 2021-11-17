Cardinal Peak joins STMicroelectronics Partner Program to accelerate customer time to market

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CORRECTION: The original release, published under the same headline, included an incorrect link to the official ST-authorized Partner Program website in the second paragraph. This version includes the corrected link.

Cardinal Peak, a full-service engineering firm specializing in hardware, embedded software, cloud and mobile product development, today announced it has joined the STMicroelectronics Partner Program to support customers' critical design and engineering projects, providing expertise in engineering services, including cloud and embedded software development.

As an official ST-authorized partner, Cardinal Peak is a trusted advisor providing product engineering services around STMicroelectronics’ broad portfolio of products. This relationship empowers and highlights Cardinal Peak’s ability to leverage ST’s microcontrollers, microprocessors and other products to develop differentiated products and solutions for customers.

“By joining the ST Partner Program, we’re able to leverage ST’s processors, motor controllers and software to design a broad range of innovative connected devices,” said Mark Carrington, Cardinal Peak’s CEO. “Over the past two decades, we’ve completed a multitude of projects that utilize ST processors, parts and tools, and our team has the expertise to overcome the most challenging engineering issues. With this new ST cooperation, we can help our clients bring their products to market faster.”

Cardinal Peak supports every aspect of the product engineering process, whether clients need a specific skill set to augment their staff or a complete team to take an idea from prototype through commercialization and ongoing support. With more than 120 engineers, designers and strategists providing personalized and responsive service and support with a focus on execution and quality, Cardinal Peak’s contract engineering services reduce the risk associated with product development, guiding innovative ideas through the development process and into production.

“The ST Partner Program is a high-value offering that has exceeded the expectations of our customers and partners, helping customers’ design teams access strong supplemental skills, tools and resources that meet design time-to-market challenges across the full ecosystem of products and services while easily integrating ST devices in their projects,” said Alessandro Maloberti, Partner Ecosystem director, STMicroelectronics. “By selecting, qualifying and certifying ST-Authorized Partners, customers know that the partners they engage have the expertise to accelerate their design and development activities and ensure they ship the most robust and efficient products and services to market.”

STMicroelectronics, a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, created the ST Partner Program to speed customer development efforts by identifying and highlighting to them companies with complementary products and services. Moreover, the program’s certification process assures that all partners are periodically vetted for quality and competence. For more information, please visit www.st.com/partners.

About Cardinal Peak

Cardinal Peak is a Colorado-based product engineering services company that reduces the risk of outsourcing an engineering project. Cardinal Peak specializes in developing connected products in multiple markets, including audio, video, security, health care and others. With design skills in hardware, electronics, embedded, cloud and end-user software, Cardinal Peak provides end-to-end design services for its clients. Contact Cardinal Peak for more information on their engineering services and to connect with their experts.