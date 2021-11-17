Research officials meet in Moscow to coordinate Arctic research

Moscow, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Senior Arctic Research Coordination Officials meeting will be held in a hybrid format on November 18 in Moscow. Its participants are representatives of Arctic States (Canada, the Kingdom of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the United States) and the the Arctic Indigenous Peoples' Organizations with Permanent Participant status in the Arctic Council.

During the event, which is hosted by the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation, participants will discuss:

Priorities for research in the Arctic;

Conducting joint scientific competitions for research projects of the Arctic countries;

Strengthening international Arctic scientific cooperation;

Establishing a common international research database of Arctic countries.

The Senior Arctic Research Coordination Officials Meeting will be held at the Radisson Belorusskaya Hotel as part of the plan of major events associated with the Russian Chairmanship of the Arctic Council in 2021-2023, which is operated by the Roscongress Foundation.

