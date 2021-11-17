GDA Capital Announces Global Family Office Summit December 2021

Toronto, ON, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American digital asset leader GDA Capital has announced a new Global Family Office Summit to bring together innovative asset managers, traditional family offices and private equity firms, global regulators, and unicorn disruptors. The annual summit will be held virtually at the Crypto Convention Centre in Decentraland and on Zoom on December 15 and 16. It connects families and institutional investors with exponential thinkers powering the future of industry through disruptive technologies.



The Global Family Office Summit was launched in October of 2020 as the very first gathering of private wealth in the metaverse. The successful event was followed by Wealth Management Summit in March of 2021, the NFT Summit in June of 2021, as well as by Europe Disruptive Investment Summit in July, and Asia Disruptive Investment Summit last month.

During the Summit, family offices from around the world will discuss strategies on keeping up with future technologies, legal implications around disruptive tech, and “tracking the next bull market,” among other things.

“This conversation is even more crucial in the particular COVID-19 context around the world. As investment strategies are being questioned, it is important that we come together to discuss new disruptions and opportunities that are happening, especially in the world of digital assets, blockchain technology and the Metaverse. We hope to see you all there!” said Michael Gord, Co-founder, GDA Group.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of the new Global Family Office Summit as we expand our global networks and involve more family offices, legal experts, and disruptive innovators,” said Jean-Luc Gustave, GDA Capital’s VP in Asia.

GDA Capital, the capital markets arm of the GDA Group of Companies, is the host of the summit with event partners including Secure Digital Markets (SDM), a spot trading platform focused on digital assets and MEX Digital, a regulated digital asset exchange which is part of the MultiBank Group, one of the largest online financial derivatives providers worldwide, with a current paid-up capital of over US$322 million.

GDA Capital is a global organization that invests into disruptive technology and provides vertically integrated financial technology services to institutional investors and companies. It is the trusted advisor that bridges the gap between institutional capital markets and disruptive technologies.

The Global Family Office Summit is the first gathering of private wealth that is accessible by zoom with a virtual conference also taking place at the Crypto Convention Centre in Decentraland. Hear from some of the leading alternative investment managers from around the world, regulators, traditional wealth managers and disruptive companies pushing the boundaries of technology. The Summit explores the impact of the majors paradigm shifts such as pervasiveness of technology, rise of ESG/ impact investing and intergenerational wealth transfer and on the way families around the world preserve and grow their wealth.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest. Tokens and virtual currencies, in general, are not legal tender, in any country, and are not backed by any government as legal tender, nor should they be treated as such.

