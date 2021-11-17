BioD Technology Sends First Bulk Shipment of UAE Refined Biodiesel to Europe

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After commissioning the 100 Mt per day capacity refinery in Jebel-Ali Free Zone early this year, the deliveries of sustainable, waste-to-energy-based biodiesel made in the UAE have started to flow to Europe, where EU mandates require traffic diesel fuel to have a minimum bio component blended onto it.

''I'm delighted to send off the first sizeable batch of our ISCC Certified, REDII compliant biodiesel to demanding customers in Europe'', states Mr. Shiva Vig, Founder and CEO of BioD Technology.

''The supply chain problem, which is a global phenomenon the recent months, has forced us to think out of the box and to find alternative solutions to ISO or Flexi containers. Tri-party cooperation between us, our trading partners, Biogra, and SEOT in Jebel-Ali, ensured that we are able to serve our European customers with efficient bulk shipments''.

Serving customers in EU is the first stage in BioD Technology's strategy for regular business. Future plans, with enhanced capacity, will include local, UAE/MENA-based customers, such as long-term contracts with the Maritime industry, where carbon reductions require ship owners to add biodiesel components into their high-sulfur content bunkering fuels.

Press Contact:

Jarmo Salonen

Email Address: jarmo.salonen@biodtechnology.com

Phone Number: +971501444063

Image 1: The Largest 2nd-Gen BioDiesel Plant in MENA





BioD Technology FZE - Leading the Green Revolution in the Middle East









