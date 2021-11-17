America’s Car-Mart Reports Diluted Earnings per Share of $3.33 on Record Revenues of $288 Million

ROGERS, Ark., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) today announced its operating results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.



“We continue to see solid productivity improvement and market share gains in an operating environment with historic supply and demand imbalances. Unit sales were up almost 6%, the average retail sales price was up 21% and interest income was up 39%, resulting in top line growth of 29% for the quarter. We believe productivity would have been even better had availability of vehicles at lower price points been at more normal levels,” said Jeff Williams, President and CEO. “The investments we are making in our inventory procurement area have allowed us to consistently offer better quality vehicles to our customers and keep our dealerships sufficiently stocked during this difficult supply period. We anticipate ongoing and continuous improvements in this crucial area of our business with the ultimate goal being to increase the amount of field time allocated to operational efficiencies, unit volume productivity and growing customer counts.”

“We ended the quarter with over 93,000 active customers, up almost 9,300 or 11% from this time last year. We are making good progress with our online loan origination system which will streamline the consumer application process allowing us to increase the funnel of potential Car-Mart customers,” said Mr. Williams. “Our investments in digital customer experience are resulting in higher traffic to our website and improving our sales to repeat customers, which, at the end of the second quarter, were over 50%. We aim to continue to increase sales potential by reaching more consumers and then earn their repeat business by delivering a unique and superior customer experience.”

“Our new service contracts, which include longer terms, oil changes and roadside assistance, have been well received by the market. These new products were designed to keep our customers on the road while centralizing administrative activities to increase efficiencies and productivity at the dealership level,” added Mr. Williams. “We have many opportunities for positive interactions with our customers after the sale and the initiatives we have in place are directed at providing legendary service in this high touch business.”

“Once again, we believe that most of our dealerships can support 1,000 or more active customers at some point in the future. We ended the quarter with an average of 613 active customers per dealership, up 5% in the first six months of fiscal 2022. In recent years, we have shifted to focusing on the total cost of ownership for our offering which is, in most cases, significantly lower than competitive offerings, with our lower interest rates and shorter terms,” said Mr. Williams. “Additionally, when considering the work we do and the relationships we form through various touchpoints after the sale, we believe we have an obligation to keep customers in the Car-Mart family for life. The demand for our offering is high and we can deliver a level of service that we believe cannot be matched.”

“We believe our highest and best use of capital is to grow market share from the existing dealership base. We will continue to open new dealerships as we move forward, and we are very excited to be opening our Norman, Oklahoma, dealership in the next couple of weeks. We opened our El Reno, Oklahoma, location during the second quarter and are very excited about extending our reach in the Oklahoma market,” said Mr. Williams. “We will also continue to look for acquisition opportunities and believe there are several excellent operators who would like to join our Car-Mart family. The cost of operating in our industry continues to increase at a very high rate, and we believe we can provide an owner an attractive exit strategy. In addition, we believe our conservative balance sheet will allow us to increase our available financing for future growth through accessing the securitization market, which will facilitate our ability to serve more customers. We anticipate participating in that market at some point as we move forward.”



“As Jeff mentioned, revenues increased 29% for the quarter driven by higher sales volumes, higher average retail prices and significantly higher interest income. Interest income increased over $10 million for the quarter as our average finance receivables increased to $929 million. Gross profit per retail unit sold increased to $6,349 compared to $5,705 from the same period in the prior year. Even with the significant investments we are making in the areas of associate recruiting, training and retention, inventory procurement management, customer experience and information technology, we saw significant leveraging of our cost structure with SG&A costs at 14.8% of sales compared to 16.5% for the same prior year quarter,” said Vickie Judy, CFO. “Total collections were strong and improved 6.8% per average customer. Principal collections were in line with expectations and reflect an increase in the weighted average contract term of 40 months compared to 35 months for the prior year quarter. Net charge offs remained relatively stable compared to last year, despite the increase in the average retail sales price, as our customers continue to perform well and our service levels and the investments we have made to keep customers on the road provide a higher level of service and are most certainly showing up in the numbers.”

“Our balance sheet is extremely healthy, with debt, net of cash, to receivables of 33% at the end of the quarter. Our cash flows and the significant availability of debt financing to the automobile finance market will allow us to continue to grow at a rate that we can support our customers at a very high level,” said Vickie Judy. “During the first six months of fiscal 2022, we grew finance receivables by $157 million, increased inventory by $27 million, repurchased $20 million of our common stock and funded $7 million in capital expenditures. We are very excited about our future, and we have the balance sheet to grow and take advantage of market opportunities.”

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com .

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements address the Company’s future objectives, plans and goals, as well as the Company’s intent, beliefs and current expectations regarding future operating performance and can generally be identified by words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “foresee,” and other similar words or phrases. Specific events addressed by these forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to:

new dealership openings;



performance of new dealerships;



same dealership revenue growth;



future revenue growth;



receivables growth as related to revenue growth;



customer growth;

gross profit per retail unit sold;

interest rates;



future credit losses;



the Company’s collection results, including but not limited to collections during income tax refund periods;



seasonality;



technological investments and initiatives; and



the Company’s business, operating and growth strategies.

These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current estimates and assumptions and involve various risks and uncertainties. As a result, you are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s projections include, but are not limited to:

general economic conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, including but not limited to fluctuations in gas prices, grocery prices and employment levels;



business and economic disruptions and uncertainty that may result from the current outbreak of the Delta variant or any future adverse developments with the COVID-19 pandemic and any efforts to mitigate the financial impact and health risks associated with such developments, including the recently proposed federal vaccine and testing mandate for employers of 100 or more employees;



the expiration of existing economic stimulus measures or other government assistance programs implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic or the adoption of further such stimulus measures or assistance programs;



the availability of credit facilities to support the Company’s business;



the Company’s ability to underwrite and collect its contracts effectively;



competition;



dependence on existing management;



ability to attract, develop and retain qualified general managers;



availability of quality vehicles at prices that will be affordable to customers;



changes in consumer finance laws or regulations, including but not limited to rules and regulations that have recently been enacted or could be enacted by federal and state governments;



ability to keep pace with technological advances and changes in consumer behavior affecting our business;



security breaches, cyber-attacks, or fraudulent activity; and



the ability to successfully identify, complete and integrate new acquisitions.

Additionally, risks and uncertainties that may affect future results include those described from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. Consolidated Results of Operations (Dollars in thousands) % Change As a % of Sales Three Months Ended 2021 Three Months Ended October 31, vs. October 31, 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Operating Data: Retail units sold 14,824 14,022 5.7 % Average number of stores in operation 151 150 0.7 Average retail units sold per store per month 32.7 31.2 4.8 Average retail sales price $ 16,179 $ 13,365 21.1 Total gross profit per retail unit sold $ 6,349 $ 5,705 11.3 Same store revenue growth 28.2 % 12.8 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables 4.8 % 4.7 % Total collected (principal, interest and late fees) $ 134,222 $ 112,891 18.9 Average total collected per active customer per month $ 485 $ 454 6.8 Principal collected as a percent of average finance receivables 10.5 % 12.9 % Average percentage of finance receivables-current (excl. 1-2 day) 81.4 % 84.8 % Average down-payment percentage 6.0 % 6.4 % Period End Data: Stores open 152 150 1.3 % Accounts over 30 days past due 4.0 % 2.5 % Active customer count 93,231 83,945 11.1 Finance receivables, gross $ 966,425 $ 692,775 39.5 % Statements of Operations: Revenues: Sales $ 251,282 $ 196,684 27.8 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Interest income 37,019 26,676 38.8 14.7 13.6 Total 288,301 223,360 29.1 114.7 113.6 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 157,167 116,690 34.7 62.5 59.3 Selling, general and administrative 37,161 32,536 14.2 14.8 16.5 Provision for credit losses 60,947 43,862 39.0 24.3 22.3 Interest expense 2,513 1,658 51.6 1.0 0.8 Depreciation and amortization 958 928 3.2 0.4 0.5 Gain (loss) on disposal of property and equipment 44 (64 ) - - - Total 258,790 195,610 32.3 103.0 99.5 Income before taxes 29,511 27,750 11.7 14.1 Provision for income taxes 6,618 6,554 2.6 3.3 Net income $ 22,893 $ 21,196 9.1 10.8 Dividends on subsidiary preferred stock $ (10 ) $ (10 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 22,883 $ 21,186 Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.50 $ 3.20 Diluted $ 3.33 $ 3.05 Weighted average number of shares used in calculation: Basic 6,529,846 6,627,780 Diluted 6,863,273 6,935,707





America’s Car-Mart, Inc. Consolidated Results of Operations (Dollars in thousands) % Change As a % of Sales Six Months Ended 2021 Six Months Ended October 31, vs. October 31, 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Operating Data: Retail units sold 30,043 26,198 14.7 % Average number of stores in operation 151 150 0.7 Average retail units sold per store per month 33.2 29.1 14.1 Average retail sales price $ 15,787 $ 13,102 20.5 Total gross profit per retail unit sold $ 6,261 $ 5,646 10.9 Same store revenue growth 36.7 % 9.5 % Net charge-offs as a percent of average finance receivables 9.1 % 9.6 % Total collected (principal, interest and late fees) $ 265,151 $ 220,137 20.4 Average total collected per active customer per month $ 486 $ 447 8.6 Principal collected as a percent of average finance receivables 21.9 % 25.9 % Average percentage of finance receivables-current (excl. 1-2 day) 82.7 % 84.8 % Average down-payment percentage 6.4 % 6.9 % Period End Data: Stores open 152 150 1.3 % Accounts over 30 days past due 4.0 % 2.5 % Active customer count 93,231 83,945 11.1 Finance receivables, gross $ 966,425 $ 692,775 39.5 % Statements of Operations: (Dollars in thousands) Revenues: Sales $ 498,025 $ 359,483 38.5 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Interest income 70,605 51,788 36.3 14.2 14.4 Total 568,630 411,271 38.3 114.2 114.4 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales 309,930 211,564 46.5 62.2 58.9 Selling, general and administrative 75,961 61,293 23.9 15.3 17.1 Provision for credit losses 115,055 79,946 43.9 23.1 22.2 Interest expense 4,496 3,377 33.1 0.9 0.9 Depreciation and amortization 1,873 1,866 0.4 0.4 0.5 Gain (loss) on disposal of property and equipment 46 (64 ) - - - Total 507,361 357,982 41.7 101.9 99.6 Income before taxes 61,269 53,289 12.3 14.8 Provision for income taxes 13,409 12,529 2.7 3.5 Net income $ 47,860 $ 40,760 9.6 11.3 Dividends on subsidiary preferred stock $ (20 ) $ (20 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 47,840 $ 40,740 Earnings per share: Basic $ 7.28 $ 6.14 Diluted $ 6.90 $ 5.88 Weighted average number of shares used in calculation: Basic 6,567,020 6,630,112 Diluted 6,930,604 6,925,651



