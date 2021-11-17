Inflatable Obstacle Course Rentals Gain Popularity For Indoor Events in DFW

Dallas, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflatable Party Magic has launched an exciting collection of Obstacle Course Rentals, which have gained tremendous popularity for indoor events.

Inflatable Party Magic is renowned amongst people of DFW and surrounding areas as the no. 1 party rentals company. That’s because of its top-quality Inflatable Games and other party rentals that have hit the right spot with residents of the area. They are ideal for family events, community and church gatherings, as well as office parties. The company also offers them the best customer service, which is an added advantage.



Inflatable Party Magic - Inflatable Obstacle Course

And now with the holiday season and cooler weather on the anvil, indoor parties are where all the action is. But making indoor parties fun and lively can be a challenging task. That’s where the Inflatable Obstacle Course Rentals offered by Inflatable Party Magic have their advantages. Quite simply, they are Inflatable Games that are fun and challenging for all ages, and will also instill a healthy sense of competition at events.

Kids simply love them, but teens and adults too can get up and move with these obstacle courses. The options offered by Inflatable Party Magic are double-laned so competitors can race through them and get to the end of the challenge. It is a test of their skill, agility as well as stamina while being a lot of fun too. That’s the reason they make for the perfect inflatable for indoor parties for personal and professional events.

Churches, community centers, offices, and residents in DFW and Arlington areas who want to throw private parties to celebrate special moments don’t have to look beyond the wide range of obstacle courses brought to them by Inflatable Party Magic. Some of these options include:

Rat Race obstacle course, which is suited for age group of 5 to adults, can be rented for $890.00.

100ft Camo Bootcamp obstacle course is another fun option for $715.00.

Toxic Adrenalin Rush obstacle course 3 piece obstacle course is a popular choice for $599.00.

52 ft. Endzone obstacle course is a 2 piece obstacle with plenty of thrills and can be rented for $410.00.

Space enthusiasts can get a cool experience with 52 ft. Space Shuttle obstacle course, 2 piece obstacle option for $375.00.

Jungle Train Toddler obstacle course will keep the young ones hooked for long and costs just $335.00 to rent.

There are many other Inflatable Obstacle Course Rentals options people can choose from. At all times, Inflatable Party Magic assures them of safety and comfort thanks to its strict quality control measures. They can also be assured of the best customer services and affordable prices to make their indoor parties full of fun and excitement.

About Inflatable Party Magic

Since 2002, the company has been providing the best quality party and event rentals to residents of the Dallas Fort Worth Texas area. It has gained its reputation also thanks to the impeccable customer service and magical experience it offers them.

Contact

Inflatable Party Magic

Address: 2852 W FM 4, Cleburne, TX 76033

Phone: 817-800-8618

Website: https://www.inflatablepartymagictx.com/









