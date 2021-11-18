Tim Davis Presents Sale of Exquisite Traditional Residence, 122 Jule Pond Drive, Southampton

WATER MILL, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The coastal region of the Hamptons is dotted with scenic small towns, and one of the most desirable for families is the posh hamlet of Water Mill in Southampton. Surrounded by beaches and quintessential farmland, it offers some of the most spectacular Mecox Bay waterfront properties and sprawling family estates. One such property is 122 Jule Pond Drive, an 8,600-square-foot, seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom traditional Shingle Style residence set within the exclusive luxury enclave of Fordune.

Fordune, owned initially entirely by the Ford family, was divided into a prestigious gated enclave of 40 plots in the 1970s. Today, it's one of the most covetable neighborhoods in Southampton, with deeded access to a pristine white sand Atlantic Ocean beach exclusively for the enjoyment of Fordune residents.

The traditional Shingle Style characterized by its impressive gambrel roof, handsome cedar shake timber siding, and inviting verandahs is exceptional. Nestled on 2.73 acres of grounds with terracing lawns, landscaped gardens, a picturesque pond, and open fields, the home is ideally placed for enjoying the rural beauty of the Hamptons.

The entrance porch leads to a dramatic double-height entry foyer, flooded with natural light with interiors polished for modern living. The ground floor, dedicated to entertaining and everyday living, is perfect for the largest to more intimate gatherings. Three of the formal and informal living spaces feature dramatic fireplaces. The kitchen, media room, sunroom, formal dining, and great room all open onto extensive terracing lawns, gardens, and the 40-foot Gunite pool and spa. There is also an en-suite on this level ideal for guests or inlaws.

Choose between the elevator or stairs and ascend to a more private sanctuary with six bedrooms. The expansive master suite boasts a private roof terrace, a fireplace, an impressive walk-in closet, and an en-suite that overlooks the gardens and opens to a shared balcony. The other spacious bedrooms also have access to private en-suites.

Throughout, the home features soaring ceilings with ornate moldings and a bright, white palette that evokes the chic coastal style the Hamptons is known for. The white-painted timber detailing is set off by contrasting dark hardwood floors that add an air of sophistication and elegance.

The residence is also just moments from the private beach for Fordune residents and Flying Point Beach and The Cut, popular swimming and surfing destinations. Mecox Bay is a five-minute drive, or half-hour walk away - offering standup paddleboarding, kayaking, kiteboarding, fishing in summer, and ice sailing in winter.

Tim Davis, Listing Broker with Corcoran, concludes, "In addition to the residence's exquisite craftsmanship, prime location, and amenities; the big sky western sunset views of a scenic pond, open fields, and the deeded access to a pristine white sand Atlantic Ocean's beach which is just a blink away, make this an exceptional opportunity for savvy investors and discerning families to own a spectacular home in one of the Hamptons' most desirable communities."

122 Jule Pond Drive, Southampton, New York, is offered for $13,950,000.

For more information and a private showing, please contact: Tim Davis, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker

Thomas P. Davis, Licensed Real Estate Salesperson Corcoran Group Real Estate

24 Main Street Southampton, NY 11968 631.702.9211 or 516.356.5736 tgdavis@corcoran.com www.timdavishamptons.com

See the listing here.

Related Images











Image 1: 122 Jule Pond Drive









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment