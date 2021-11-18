Ride-On Mercedes/SUV Toys With LEDs For Kids – Remote Controlled Cars Expanded

Lynnwood, United States, Nov. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

According to Healthpro Pacific LLC, the latest range includes premium ride-on cars, with replica Mercedes vehicles and a large SUV with LED lights. The cars allow children to drive manually or with the assistance of a remote control.

The latest store expansion is part of the company’s commitment to providing families with premium toys and accessories in time for Christmas. Each of the vehicles is built to last, made from sturdy materials, and has a range of innovative features.

Children can enjoy a fun driving experience and mimic their parents by listening to music in the vehicle. Devices can be connected by USB or AUX cord, allowing children or parents to play their favorite music through the radio.

Other realistic touches include colorful working lights, which gives the impression of driving a real car.

Suitable for children from three years old to eight, each vehicle is optimized for enjoyment and excitement. There is spacious seating complete with a safety belt.

The Mercedes sports car has wear-resistant wheels, which are designed to provide the highest levels of security. It also includes two motors powered by a 12-volt battery, and has a soft-start feature for a safer and more comfortable driving experience.

Both vehicles are easy to assemble, and SUperislaW X thUmbsUp explains that they make an ideal gift for young children this holiday season.

The toys encourage children to spend more time outside, and are advanced enough to teach important lessons about care and responsibility. Because they are so realistic, they can also encourage learning about how real cars work.

Along with the ride-on cars available through the online store, customers can also find dinosaur building blocks, a trampoline, card games, and sensory toys.

A spokesperson for the company states: “We offer the best prices around on high-quality products. Our E-store includes media such as books, movies, music and games while offering electronics, toys, sporting apparel, clothing, tools, general home, garden items, and more.”

