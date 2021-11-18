KISS PR Brand Story celebrates Small Business Saturday – Offers a free webinar on using press releases for marketing.

Dallas, TX , Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KISS PR Brand Story celebrates Small Business Saturday 2021 – Offers a free weekly webinar on using press releases for marketing.

Dallas, TX – Leading storytelling company, KISS PR Brand Story PressWire, announces that in celebration of Small Business Saturday this coming 27th of November 2021, they will be hosting a free webinar to teach eligible small businesses how to use press releases.

KISS PR Brand Story SEO Consultant and CEO Qamar Zaman will teach the one-hour-long weekly webinar masterclass Starting November 27, 2021, and every week for small business owners in USA and Canada.

Program Details: Free Webinar on How to Use Press Releases for Marketing

Registration Starts: November 16, 2021

Registration End Date: Weekly Webinar

Register your details here.

Eligibility: The business must be in the USA and Canada and should not be a franchised business.

Other: The KISS PR Brand Story team will verify the existence of a business by checking the website and LinkedIn profiles of those small business owners.

Small business owners who want to join the free webinar must register here. All registrants will receive the “How to Build Knowledge Panel using Press Releases” eBook written by Qamar Zaman.

[Click here to learn more about this book by Qamar Zaman]

Aside from the free webinar and eBook, each eligible small business owner will also receive a free PR distribution package.

Why is KISS PR Brand Story Offering Their Services for Free?

Zaman said that as a small business, they fully understand the struggles small business owners go through every day. Thus, he and his team help fellow small business owners survive by teaching them essential business acumen to thrive in each of their respective spaces.

KISS PR Brand Story History and What They Do

Upon surviving hurricane IVAN, KISS PR CEO, who lost his entire business, and came very close to death on Grand Cayman, decided to start his freelance business in a small windowless office in Addison, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, TX. Full story here.

"I remember those days when I was living on a day-to-day basis and did not know where my next paycheck would come from. With resilience and a positive mindset, I have come a long way," says Zaman.

“During this process, my support system was small businesses that trusted me and helped me by giving me some business. Since that time, I have offered free services to any business owner who was not able to pull through.”

KISS PR launched a free marketing and consultation service during covid-19 in March 2019. As reported by indrastra.com

“Qamar Zaman gives away over a million dollars' worth of free marketing help to struggling businesses in the era of COVID-19.” indrastra.com - You can read the full story here.

Since then, KISS PR's vision has continued to champion small businesses' as SMB’s are the lifeline of the economy, employing 47.1% of the country's workers. They want to spotlight the contribution of the more than 30.7 million strong small businesses, the lifeblood of the US economy.

About KISS PR Brand Story Press Wire

KISS PR Brand Story is a storytelling platform trusted by more than 50,000+ storytellers. It is founded by Qamar Zaman, a leading Website Growth expert. KISS PR Brand Story amplifies brand stories by creating a large media pickup with top-tier publications.

Media Contact and webinar registration inquiries. Register your details here.

Via email: Az@kisspr.com

