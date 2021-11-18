Supervisory board renewed mandate of Madis Toomsalu as CEO of LHV Group

English Estonian

The supervisory board of AS LHV Group decided yesterday to renew the mandate of Madis Toomsalu as the member of the management board of AS LHV Group. The current mandate of Toomsalu will expire after 5 December 2021 and the mandate will be extended from that time until 31 March 2026.

Additionally Madis Toomsalu is the chairman of the supervisory boards of AS LHV Pank, AS LHV Kindlustus and AS LHV Varahaldus, member of the supervisory board of AS LHV Finance, the chairman of the board of directors of LHV UK Limited and a member of the board of directors of Bank North. He also belongs to the management of MTÜ FinanceEstonia.

