Global Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Is Expected to Reach USD 892.84 million by 2028 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the study delivered by Fior Markets, the global Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment market is expected to grow from USD 474.93 million in 2020 to USD 892.84 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.21% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Rising concerns about worker safety and strict regulatory standards will significantly drive the growth of the respiratory protective equipment market. The recent coronavirus outbreak has increased the demand for healthcare protective equipment with more than 1.5 million cases globally as only issuing temporary containment guidelines for healthcare because the global stockpile of PPE is insufficient, especially for medical masks and respirators. In March 2020, the World Health Organization directed several companies and governments to increase manufacturing by 40 percent to meet the increasing market share of respiratory protective equipment, which would subsequently increase the supply of Respiratory Protective Equipment.

Respiratory protective equipment is a particular type of personal protective equipment used to protect the wearer from inhaling hazardous materials in the workplace's air. Respiratory protective equipment is designed to protect the wearer from inhaling airborne pollutants such as dust, fumes, fumes and infectious agents associated with inhalation of small and large particle droplets. OSHA covers guidance on appropriate selection and uses for respiratory protection and RPE standards. Respirators and surgical masks are extensively used in healthcare and can be used to fight infection; however, respirators can only protect the respiratory system from airborne chemical hazards. As respirator and surgical masks are used in healthcare settings, employers and workers need to understand their differences.

Workers on the front lines of the healthcare sector are more vulnerable to infection with these harmful biological agents. Initiatives by organisations, such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, to guide the proper use of respirators and other protective equipment, including surgical masks, in the healthcare sector are expected to drive the market. The high production cost in the industrial sector may be a limiting factor in the respiratory protective equipment market during the forecast period. In addition, the production of respiratory protective equipment includes many machine-oriented and labour-oriented procedures that contribute more to the final price of the product.

Key players operating in the global medical respiratory protective equipment market include Company KGaA, Delta Plus Group, Uvex Safety Group, Kimberley Clark Corporation, RPB Safety, Bullard, Alpha Pro Tech, Honeywell International Inc, Mine Safety Appliances, Bullard, The Gerson Company, Poison Corporation and Dragerwerk AG., Ansell, W. W. Grainger, Inc. and 3M Company.

The surgical masks segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 51.9% in the year 2020

The global medical respiratory protective equipment market is segmented into respiratory masks and surgical masks based on product. The surgical masks segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 51.9% in 2020. The rapid expansion of the medical sector coupled with a heavy focus on safer surgical procedures has increased the demand for surgical masks worldwide. Many types of surgical masks are used, such as anti-mist and anti-fog essential surgical masks. In addition, the increasing need for advanced healthcare services and improved products is expected to increase the demand for surgical masks during the forecast period.

The hospital segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 35% in the year 2020

Based on end-use, the global medical respiratory protective equipment market is segmented into hospitals, outpatient/primary care facility and home healthcare. The hospital segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 35% in 2020. The introduction of favourable initiatives and reforms to enhance respiratory protective equipment in government hospitals is expected to propel the healthcare market during the forecast period.

Regional Segment of Medical Respiratory Protective Equipment Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the global medical respiratory protective equipment market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America captured a maximum revenue share of 35% in 2020 and will maintain its leading position during the forecast period. The regional growth has been attributed to strict government standards regarding the safety of patients, doctors and other staff in hospitals and buildings and huge penalties for non-compliance. Europe is expected to be the second-largest regional market. An increasing number of respiratory risks and an increasing need for highly effective products are expected to drive further market growth in the region during the forecast period.

About the report:

The global medical respiratory protective equipment market is analysed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analysed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each piece. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insights into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors' position grid analysis.

