Mainz Biomed Appoints Dr. Soren Thestrup-Nielsen M.D. to Strategic Advisory Board

BERKELEY, Calif. and MAINZ, Germany, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mainz Biomed N.V. (NASDAQ:MYNZ) (“Mainz Biomed” or the “Company”), a molecular genetics diagnostic company specializing in the early detection of cancer, announced today the appointment of Dr. Soren Thestrup-Nielsen M.D. to its Strategic Advisory Board.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Soren to our newly formed Strategic Advisory Board as he brings us tremendous leadership in all aspects of a product’s life cycle,” commented Guido Baechler, Chief Executive Officer of Mainz Biomed. “All of us at the company are excited to work with Soren as we embark on ColoAlert’s commercial roll-out across Europe and develop the regulatory and clinical strategy for the U.S. market.”

Dr. Thestrup-Nielsen has spent over 25 years in the medical device industry, first at Boston Scientific and later at Danaher Corporation where he led the inorganic growth of Danaher’s acute care and laboratory diagnostics portfolio. He has previously held a series of notable executive roles including Chairman of Althea Group, as well as board member at numerous companies including lung cancer screening company Oncimmune. During his career Dr. Thestrup-Nielsen has overseen IPO’s, trade-sales, acquisitions, and a variety of investment transactions with medical companies in both North America and Europe. He received a M.D. from the University of Copenhagen, School of Medicine, practiced 5 years as a general & vascular surgeon, and received an MBA from the IMD in Lausanne, Switzerland.

In his advisory role with Mainz Biomed, Dr. Thestrup-Nielsen will take an active role in the development of the Company product strategy for Europe, the United States, and the rest of the world, to include clinical development, market segmentation, go-to-market strategy, and regulatory strategy. He will also provide expert counsel on the development of the global commercial strategy, the development of the clinical strategy for future iterations of Mainz Biomed’s ColoAlert test and lead the clinical advisors board once established.

About Mainz Biomed N.V.

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company's flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer. ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe. In the USA, Mainz Biomed will begin the clinical study and regulatory process in the first half of 2022 for U.S. FDA approval. Mainz Biomed’s product candidate portfolio includes PancAlert, an early-stage pancreatic cancer screening test based on Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction-based (PCR) multiplex detection of molecular-genetic biomarkers in stool samples, and the GenoStick technology, a platform being developed to detect pathogens on a molecular genetic basis.

