New York, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global LNG Liquefaction Industry Outlook to 2025 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Liquefaction Terminals" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05795607/?utm_source=GNW

9 percent. Australia, Qatar, the US, Indonesia, and Malaysia are the key countries globally that accounted for over 65 percent of the total liquefaction capacity of the world in 2020. Badak (Indonesia), Sabine Pass II (US) and Nigeria (Nigeria) are the largest liquefaction terminals in the world with capacities of 22.5 mtpa, 22.5 mtpa and 22.2 mtpa respectively.



Scope

- Updated information on all active, planned and announced liquefaction terminals globally with start year up to 2025

- Provides capacity data by liquefaction terminals from 2015 to 2020, outlook up to 2025

- Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all active, planned and announced liquefaction terminals globally

- Provides new build and expansion capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries from 2021-2025

- Latest developments and contracts related to liquefaction terminals, wherever available



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on active, planned and announced liquefaction terminals globally

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historic and outlook of capacity data

- Assess key liquefaction terminals data of your competitors

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05795607/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________