Global Digital Advertising Market Analysis & Forecasts, 2015-2020, 2021-2025F & 2030F

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Advertising Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global digital advertising market reached a value of nearly $374.2 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $374.2 billion in 2020 to $763.6 billion in 2025 at a rate of 15.3%.

The market is expected to grow from $ 763.6 billion in 2025 to $1,449.0 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 13.7%.



The digital advertising market consists of the sales of advertising services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that plan, develop, create and manage advertisement and promotional activities in digital media. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

Digital advertising delivers promotional content to users through various online and digital channels such as social media, email, search engines, mobile apps, affiliate programs and websites to show advertisements and messages to audiences. Digital advertising allows companies to reach the right people with the right message at the right time, thus generating a better return on investment.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, increased internet penetration, government initiatives in developing economies, rising penetration of e-commerce, increased availability of mobile devices, rapid development in technology and increase in social media usage. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were increased use of ad-blockers, skilled workforce shortages, government regulations and data privacy issues.



Going forward, Increasing expenditure by end-use industries, rising urbanization, increasing adoption of 5G networks and internet of things (IoT) will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the digital advertising market in the future include stringent regulations, intense competition, and security challenges and data collation.



The digital advertising market is segmented by platform into mobile ads, desktop ads, digital TV and others. The desktop ads market was the largest segment of the digital advertising market segmented by platform, accounting for 43.4% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the digital TV segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the digital advertising market, at a CAGR of 15.6% during 2020-2025.

The digital advertising market is segmented by ad format into digital display ads, internet paid search, social media, online video and others. The internet paid search market was the largest segment of the digital advertising market segmented by ad format, accounting for 30.7% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the online video segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the digital advertising market, at a CAGR of 20.6% during 2020-2025.



The digital advertising market is segmented by industrial vertical into media and entertainment, consumer goods & retail industry, banking, financial service & insurance, telecommunication IT sector, travel industry, healthcare sector, manufacturing & supply chain, transportation and logistics, energy, power, and utilities, and others.

The others market was the largest segment of the digital advertising market segmented by industrial vertical, accounting for 24.3% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the travel industry segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the digital advertising market, at a CAGR of 17.2% during 2020-2025.



North America was the largest region in the global digital advertising market, accounting for 32.0% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the digital advertising market will be the Africa and Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 18.4% and 16.7% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by South America and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 16.7% and 16.6% respectively.



The global digital advertising market is highly saturated, with small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 64.53% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Google Ads, Facebook, Alibaba, Amazon, Tencent, Baidu, Microsoft, Verizon, Twitter, and Sina Weibo.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Digital Advertising Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction

6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.1.2. Segmentation By Platform

6.1.3. Segmentation By Ad Format

6.1.4. Segmentation By Industrial Vertical



7. Digital Advertising Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Market Segmentation By Platform

7.2.1. Mobile Ad (In-App and Mobile Web)

7.2.2. Desktop Ad

7.2.3. Digital TV

7.2.4. Others

7.3. Market Segmentation By Ad Format

7.3.1. Digital Display Ad (Programmatic and Non-programmatic Transactions)

7.3.2. Internet Paid Search

7.3.3. Social Media

7.3.4. Online Video

7.3.5. Others

7.4. Market Segmentation By Industrial Vertical

7.4.1. Media and Entertainment

7.4.2. Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

7.4.3. Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

7.4.4. Telecommunication IT Sector

7.4.5. Travel Industry

7.4.6. Healthcare Sector

7.4.7. Manufacturing & Supply Chain

7.4.8. Transportation and Logistics

7.4.9. Energy, Power, and Utilities

7.4.10. Others



8. Digital Advertising Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. Growing Demand For Interactive Advertising

8.2. Artificial Intelligence In Digital Advertising

8.3. Rising Storytelling Concept

8.4. Augmented Reality For Digital Advertising

8.5. Adoption Of Conversational Interfaces And Chatbox

8.6. Automated Personalized Email Marketing

8.7. Increase In Advertising On Streaming Services



9. Impact Of COVID-19 On The Digital Advertising Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Financial Impact

9.3. Increase In Online Screen Time

9.4. Future Outlook



10. Global Digital Advertising Market Size And Growth

10.1. Market Size

10.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2020, Value ($ Billion)

10.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2020

10.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2020

10.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2020 - 2025, 2030F, Value ($ Billion)

10.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2020 - 2025

10.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2020 - 2025



Companies Mentioned

Google

Facebook

Alibaba

Amazon

Tencent

