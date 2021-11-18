The global Database Security market size is expected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2021 to USD 11.5 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.6% from 2021 to 2026

New York, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Database Security Market by Component, Business function, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical, & Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256383/?utm_source=GNW





Services to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Database security vendors support their customers in the efficient use of security products and maintain their products with the help of database security services.These players offer managed as well as professional services to detect and select appropriate solutions for risk management and data protection.



Moreover, these services help collect, filter, integrate, and link multiple security data events.The professional services include consulting services, support and maintenance, education and training, and risk management services to assist the customers in proactively securing sensitive data.



These services are based on tools, advanced technologies, and strategies.Managed services are provided in the form of outsourcing certain IT operations to a service provider, who remotely manages the security.



The increased security requirements amended regulatory compliances, and strict Service-Level Agreements (SLAs) are expected to drive the market growth. Some of the renowned players offering database security services include IBM, Oracle, McAfee, Trend Micro, Gemalto, Trustwave, Symantec, Imperva, and Fortinet



In organization size segment, Large enterprises to have a higher market share during the forecast period

The large enterprises are defined as business entities with more than 1,000 employees.The large enterprises segment is estimated to be dominating the database security market with its large share.



In addition, it also contributes to the backbone of the global economy.The requirement of timely access to data has increased the usage of personal devices.



However, the expansive use of corporate data by wide-ranging workforce has increased the threat of wrong use of data, unauthorized accesses, and data thefts.Such issues, in turn, can affect the working of businesses and their profitability.



Hence, to protect databases from cyber-attacks, data thefts, and unauthorized accesses, the large enterprises are considering the adoption of database security solutions.,



Major vendors offering Database Security market across the globe are Oracle (US), IBM (US), Trustwave (US), McAfee (US), Fortinet (US), Cloudera (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US), IRI (US), Micro Focus (US), Imperva (US), Alibaba Cloud (China), Huawei (China), Mak Logic (US), Thales Group (France), Tencent (China), Protegrity (US), Trend Micro (UK), Hashicorp (US), Datasparc (US), Scalegrid (US), Optiv Security (US), Zimcom (US), OneNeck (US), Netwrix (US).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the Database Security market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



