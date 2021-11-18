Global Autonomous Agriculture, Construction, and Mining Machinery Market Research Report 2021 Featuring Caterpillar, Deere & Co, AGCO Corp, CNH Industrial N.V. & Kubota Corp

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market is expected to grow from $22,499.7 million in 2020 to $26,779.5 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.0%.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2020 to reach $43,500.1 million in 2025. The global autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market is expected to reach $67,044.9 million in 2030, at a CAGR of 9.0%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, increase in construction activity, low interest rates, favorable government policies, need for safety in construction and technological development. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were lack of experience in using autonomous technology, oil price volatility, fluctuating raw material prices, geo-political tensions, lack of awareness, high costs and risk of unemployment.

Going forward, labor shortage, technological advances, increasing awareness and rising safety concerns will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market in the future include safety and cyber security issues, geo-political tensions, growing reliance on renewable energy sources and outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market, accounting for 34.8% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market will be the Middle East, and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 16.8% and 16.3% respectively. These will be followed by Asia Pacific and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 15.5% and 14.3% respectively, during 2020-2025.



The global autonomous agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market is fairly concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 65.14% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation and others.



The global autonomous agriculture machinery market is highly concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 19.7% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Deere & Company, AGCO Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota Corporation, CLAAS KGaA mbH and others.

The global autonomous construction machinery market is concentrated, with a small number of large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 77.5% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Limited, Volvo Group, Doosan Corporation, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd .and others.



The mining machinery market is highly concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 96.7% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Sandvik AB, Caterpillar Inc., Komatsu Limited, Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Liebherr Group and others.



8. Autonomous Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Trends And Strategies

8.1. Autonomous Agriculture Machinery Market

8.1.1. Driverless Tractors And Robots

8.1.2. Robotic Milkers For Increased Efficiency And Reduced Labor Costs

8.1.3. Increasing Use Of Telematics

8.1.4. Robotic Lawn Movers To Fertilize Lawns

8.2. Autonomous Construction Machinery Market

8.2.1. Artificial Intelligence Driven Construction Machinery

8.2.2. High-Resolution Imaging Radar Technology

8.2.3. Robotic Construction Machinery

8.2.4. IoT Based Autonomous Construction Machinery

8.3. Autonomous Mining Machinery Market

8.3.1. Use Of Internet of Things (IoT)

8.3.2. Use Of Artificial Intelligence (AI) And Machine Learning (ML) In Mining Machinery

8.3.3. Digital Twinning

8.3.4. Increasing Demand For Advanced Driver Assistance System Deployed Vehicles In Mining

8.3.5. Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships



