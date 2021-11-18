NetBet Italy adds Fazi to providers list

English Italian

ROME, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet Italy, one of the most popular online gaming brands in the country, has formed a new partnership with game developer Fazi, bringing some of the brand's best games to its platform.



NetBet Italy are dedicated to bringing their customers a dynamic and streamlined online casino experience, which includes offering a diverse selection of games from the best names in the industry. With the addition of Fazi Interactive to their ever-growing list of providers, NetBet Italy’s suite of games continues to expand and reach a wider audience of players.

Fazi Interactive have a distinct brand of casino and slot games that are easily recognisable for their engaging themes and bold colours. Standout titles include Fruits and Stars, Burning Ice Deluxe and Book of Spells, all three of which are now available to play on NetBet Italy.

This partnership with Fazi illustrates NetBet Italy’s ongoing dedication to its customers, part of which means always looking to expand their games library to offer the latest and greatest titles from top providers.

NetBet Italy’s PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: “Fazi are a well-loved brand in the online casino world, and we’re delighted that NetBet Italy players will now get to enjoy the best of their portfolio. Along with our other providers, Fazi will help us to continue delivering a quality user experience to all our customers.”

For more information contact pr@netbet.it