The global immunohistochemistry market is projected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2026 from USD 2.3 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026

New York, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Immunohistochemistry Market by Product, End user - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04412112/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high degree of consolidation in the by the major market players is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.



The Kits product segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the immunohistochemistry market, by product, during the forecast period

In 2020, the Kits product segment accounted for the share of around 12% of the immunohistochemsitry market.The demand for complete solutions from a single provider, like closed-system reagents with calibrated measurements of the required quantity of reagents and controls among diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, research institutes, and other end users, is growing.



Moreover, ready-to-use kits simplify the IHC process by rectifying the initial time-consuming selections of primary antibodies and appropriate stains. This is fueling the growth of the immunohistochemistry kits market.



Diagnostic applications segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment

Based on application, the IHC market is segmented into diagnostic, research, and forensic applications.The Diagnostic application segment dominated this market in 2020 and is estimated to register the highest growth during the forecast period.



The growth of this segment is majorly attributed to factors such as the advantages of IHC over traditionally used special enzyme staining techniques that identify only a limited number of proteins, enzymes, and tissue structures. Therefore, IHC has become a crucial technique and is widely used for medical research as well as clinical diagnostics.



Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories segment accounted for the largest share of the end user segment

Based on end user, the IHC market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, and other end users. The hospitals & diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest share (74.8%) of the IHC market in 2020. The increasing number of specialty diagnostic tests performed in hospital laboratories, the rising number of in-house diagnostic procedures in hospitals, and the increasing trend of establishing in-house diagnostic capabilities in hospitals to provide time-bound and affordable patient services are factors driving the growth of this market segment.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the immunohistochemistry market

Based on the region, the immunohistochemistry market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.APAC is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to several factors, including increasing disposable income, rising healthcare spending, growing demand for quality medical care, and increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies.



The rising prevalence of chronic ailments, rapidly increasing geriatric population, growing academic and government investments in diagnostic research, and the presence of many market players are the other major factors driving the growth of the immunohistochemistry market in APAC.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80% and Demand Side 20%

• By Designation: Managers - 55%, CXOs - 20%, and Executives - 25%

• By Region: North America -50%, Europe -20%, Asia-Pacific -20%, RoW -10%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

• Bio-Techne Corporation (US)

• Abcam plc (UK)

• Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

• PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)

• Takara Bio, Inc. (Japan)

• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

• PHC Holdings Corporation (Japan)

• Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US)

• Bio SB, Inc. (US)

• Miltenyi Biotec (Germany)

• CANDOR Bioscience GmbH (Germany)

• Sakura Finetek Japan Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• Eagle Biosciences, Inc. (US)

• Biocare Medical, LLC (US)

• Elabscience, Inc. (China)

• Biogenex Laboratories (US)

• Diagnostic Biosystems, Inc. (US)

• BioVision Inc. (US)

• Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc. (US)

• Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc. (US)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the immunohistochemistry market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments such as the product, application, end user and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their company profiles recent developments and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall immunohistochemsitry market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges and opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04412112/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________