Global AI in IoT Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Component, Technology, Vertical and Region

The Global AI in IoT Market size was estimated at USD 5,720.59 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 6,683.20 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.16% reaching USD 14,799.23 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the AI in IoT to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Component, the market was studied across Platform, Services, and Software. The Platform is further studied across Application Management, Connectivity Management, and Device Management. The Services is further studied across Deployment & Integration, Managed Services, Support & Maintenance, and Training & Consulting. The Software is further studied across Data Management, Edge Solution, Network Bandwidth Management, Real-Time Streaming Analytics, Remote Monitoring, and Security.

Based on Technology, the market was studied across Ml & Deep Learning and Natural Language Processing.

Based on Vertical, the market was studied across Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Energy & Utilities, Government & Defense, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Retail, and Transportation & Mobility. The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance is further studied across Fraud & Risk Management, Investment Prediction, and Payment Transaction Security. The Energy & Utilities is further studied across Power Usage Analytics and Smart Grid Management. The Government & Defense is further studied across Autonomous Defense System and Smart Cities. The Healthcare & Life Sciences is further studied across Personalized Treatment and Remote Patient Monitoring. The Manufacturing is further studied across Predictive Maintenance, Process Optimization, and Supply Chain Management. The Retail is further studied across Inventory Planning, Smart Stores, and Upsell & Cross-Channel Marketing. The Transportation & Mobility is further studied across Asset Tracking & Performance Management, Connected Vehicles, and Fleet Management.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the AI in IoT Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global AI in IoT Market, including Amazon Web Services, Autoplant Systems India Pvt. Ltd., General Electric, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PTC Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, and SAS.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global AI in IoT Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global AI in IoT Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global AI in IoT Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global AI in IoT Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global AI in IoT Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global AI in IoT Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global AI in IoT Market?



