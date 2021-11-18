New York, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air Quality Monitoring Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184975/?utm_source=GNW

However, the demand is likely to be restored, which is expected to further increase the pollution level from various end users. Major factors driving the market are the growing awareness among consumers, stringent air quality monitoring and control regulations, growing end-user industries, and increasing awareness among the common mass to mitigate health risks. However, the emergence of alternatives and renewable sources of energy with reduced/zero emissions and high capital required for AQM (air quality monitoring) products are expected to hinder the market’s growth.



Key Highlights

Indoor application is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the supportive government regulations for air pollution monitoring and control and the growing popularity of smart homes/green buildings.

Technological advancements in the field of air pollution monitoring and the ongoing expansion of petrochemical and power generation industries are likely to create immense opportunities for the market studied.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period due to large-scale industrialization in emerging countries like India, China, and Japan.



Key Market Trends



Indoor Monitor Segment to Witness Significant Growth



An indoor air quality monitor is a device used to determine the purity of air in a specified area by the level of dust, suspended particles, and pollutants that are present. The quality of indoor air can affect the health and wellness of those who are breathing it.

Indoor air quality monitors are typically sensor-based instruments. They are widely used in industrial environments to measure common air pollutants, in some cases with ppb (parts per billion) level detection.

People spend around 90% of their time indoors, and human exposure to indoor air pollutants may occasionally be more than 100 times higher than outdoor pollutant levels, i.e., indoor air is recycled continuously, causing it to trap and build up pollutants.

Also, when indoor CO? levels rise, cognitive skills, like crisis response, information usage, and strategies, are decreased only to 20% in a 1,400-ppm concentration of CO? compared to the normal outdoor level of 400 ppm. Hence, handling more advanced tasks becomes much more difficult when the indoor carbon dioxide levels rise. Accurate measurement of indoor air and better ventilation are vital to the cognitive abilities of people working in offices.

In February 2020, the embassy of the United States declared that it is likely to monitor air quality in multiple locations across North India to help control pollution levels. The move has come after the US Mission distributed 58 low-cost air quality monitors and 14 weather stations to the Society for Indoor Environment, an Indian NGO.

In July 2019, the European Commission DG SANCO funded the Indoor Air Monit project in Europe, which was led by DG Joint Research Center (2010-2012), and it developed a framework of harmonized criteria, protocols, and monitoring techniques for indoor air pollutants to cope with five different IAQ (Indoor Air Quality) objectives. Each of these IAQ objectives has its own specific scope, targets, and associated operational practices.

The AIRMEX (European Indoor Air Monitoring and Exposure Assessment) project deals with the comparison of indoor and outdoor monitors, along with personal exposure concentrations of VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) across European cities.

Therefore, based on the above-mentioned factors, the indoor application segment is expected to witness significant growth in the air quality monitoring market during the forecast period.



Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market



Asia-Pacific is one of the fastest-growing regions in the world, owing to the presence of emerging countries, like India and China, and other developed countries, such as Japan, South Korea, and Australia.

As of 2020, the Asia-Pacific region was one of the leading markets for air quality monitoring systems. Majority of the demand comes from countries, like India, China, Australia, and others.

The development of rapid energy-intensive industries in the region, mainly in China, India, and Southeast Asia, over the past several decades has led to severe air pollution and negative public health effects, which have become notable environmental and social problems in the region.

According to the World Air Quality Report 2020, among the top 10 most polluted countries in the world, five were from the Asia-Pacific region, and among the top 20 polluted countries, eight were from the region.

As of 2020, China stood at the 14th position, with an average of 34.7 µg/m³ PM2.5 concentration, weighted by population, according to the World Air Quality Report. In 2019, China stood at the 11th position, with an average of 39.1 µg/m³ PM2.5 concentration, weighted by population. According to the World Air Quality Report, in 2020, the 15 most polluted regional cities in East Asia were in China. More than a million people are estimated to die annually due toair pollution in China. However, currently, the country is fighting back with innovative solutions.?



Competitive Landscape



The air quality monitoring market is fragmented. Some of the major players include Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Horiba Ltd, Emerson Electric Co., and 3M Co.



