Worldwide Smart City Industry to 2026 - 5G Technology Penetration Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart City Market Research Report by Focus Area, Module, Component, Smart Citizen Services, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart City Market size was estimated at USD 324.76 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 355.09 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.67% reaching USD 565.31 billion by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Smart City to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Focus Area, the market was studied across Smart Buildings, Smart Citizen Services, Smart Transportation, and Smart Utilities.

Based on Module, the market was studied across Smart Buildings, Smart Citizen Services, Smart Transportation, and Smart Utilities. The Smart Buildings is further studied across Building Energy Optimization, Emergency Management, and Parking Management System. The Smart Citizen Services is further studied across Smart Education, Smart Healthcare, Smart Public Safety, and Smart Street Lighting. The Smart Transportation is further studied across Connected Vehicle, Freight Information System, Passenger Information Management System, Smart Ticketing, and Traffic Management System. The Smart Utilities is further studied across Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Distribution Management System, and Substation Automation.

Based on Component, the market was studied across Hardware, Services, and Software.

Based on Smart Citizen Services, the market was studied across e-Governance, Public Safety, Smart Education, Smart Healthcare, and Smart Street Lighting.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Smart City Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Smart City Market, including AT&T, Bentley Systems, Cisco, Cisco Systems, Ericsson, GE, Hitachi, Honeywell, Huawei, IBM, Intel, Itron, Kapsch Group, Microsoft, NEC, Oracle, SAP SE, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corporation, and Verizon.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Smart City Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Smart City Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Smart City Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Smart City Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Smart City Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Smart City Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Smart City Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing government initiatives and investment for smart city

5.2.2. Increasing adoption of IoT based services

5.2.3. Enhancing public safety and transportation

5.2.4. Advancements in supportive infrastructure

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Privacy and security concern

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. 5G technology penetration

5.4.2. Increasing investment in emerging economies

5.4.3. Increasing diverse application of UAVs

5.4.4. Government initiatives for sustainable growth

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. High initial investment and lack of supportive infrastructure in some developing areas



6. Smart City Market, by Focus Area

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Smart Buildings

6.3. Smart Citizen Services

6.4. Smart Transportation

6.5. Smart Utilities



7. Smart City Market, by Module

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Smart Buildings

7.2.1. Building Energy Optimization

7.2.2. Emergency Management

7.2.3. Parking Management System

7.3. Smart Citizen Services

7.3.1. Smart Education

7.3.2. Smart Healthcare

7.3.3. Smart Public Safety

7.3.4. Smart Street Lighting

7.4. Smart Transportation

7.4.1. Connected Vehicle

7.4.2. Freight Information System

7.4.3. Passenger Information Management System

7.4.4. Smart Ticketing

7.4.5. Traffic Management System

7.5. Smart Utilities

7.5.1. Advanced Metering Infrastructure

7.5.2. Distribution Management System

7.5.3. Substation Automation



8. Smart City Market, by Component

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Hardware

8.3. Services

8.4. Software



9. Smart City Market, by Smart Citizen Services

9.1. Introduction

9.2. e-Governance

9.3. Public Safety

9.4. Smart Education

9.5. Smart Healthcare

9.6. Smart Street Lighting



10. Americas Smart City Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Argentina

10.3. Brazil

10.4. Canada

10.5. Mexico

10.6. United States



11. Asia-Pacific Smart City Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Australia

11.3. China

11.4. India

11.5. Indonesia

11.6. Japan

11.7. Malaysia

11.8. Philippines

11.9. Singapore

11.10. South Korea

11.11. Taiwan

11.12. Thailand



12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Smart City Market

12.1. Introduction

12.2. France

12.3. Germany

12.4. Italy

12.5. Netherlands

12.6. Qatar

12.7. Russia

12.8. Saudi Arabia

12.9. South Africa

12.10. Spain

12.11. United Arab Emirates

12.12. United Kingdom



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

13.1.1. Quadrants

13.1.2. Business Strategy

13.1.3. Product Satisfaction

13.2. Market Ranking Analysis

13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

13.4. Competitive Scenario

13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

13.4.4. Investment & Funding

13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



14. Company Usability Profiles

14.1. AT&T

14.2. Bentley Systems

14.3. Cisco

14.4. Cisco Systems

14.5. Ericsson

14.6. GE

14.7. Hitachi

14.8. Honeywell

14.9. Huawei

14.10. IBM

14.11. Intel

14.12. Itron

14.13. Kapsch Group

14.14. Microsoft

14.15. NEC

14.16. Oracle

14.17. SAP SE

14.18. Schneider Electric

14.19. Siemens AG

14.20. Toshiba Corporation

14.21. Verizon



15. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/794dbd