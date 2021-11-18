Serverless Computing Market to Achieve Promising Results; Rising Popularity of Cloud-based Microservices to Foster Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growing need for serverless computing to reduce complexity and infrastructure costs is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “ Serverless Computing Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Services (Monitoring Services, API Management Services, Integration Services, Security, Support and Maintenance, Others), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Start-up Firms), By Industry (BFSI, It and Telecom, Retail, Healthcare)and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The rising emphasis to reduce servers is expected to aid the expansion of the market.

The Report Lists the Key Companies in the Serverless Computing Market:

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Google LLC.

Firebase

Alibaba Group

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Platform9 Systems, Inc.

and Rackspace Inc.

Market Driver :

Rising Popularity of Serverless Computing to Boost Market

The growing implementation of cloud-based microservice architecture is expected to aid the growth of the market during the forecast period. The shift from the server model to the on-premise serverless computing model is expected to promote the growth of the market. The growing knowledge about the benefits of serverless computing such as reduced setup and maintenance cost is likely to enable speedy expansion of the market. The rapid adoption of serverless computing for effective database management and server support is expected to further spur opportunities for the foreseeable future. The built-in scalability of Serverless Serverless Computing Market in computing is expected to incite its deployment, thus aiding the market. Technological advancements to reduce operational time in serverless computing are expected to foster the healthy growth of the market. Moreover, serverless computing has capabilities to eliminate infrastructure management tasks, reduce operating system maintenance costs, and encourage capacity provisioning and patching. Besides, the rising focus of companies towards serverless infrastructure is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the market.

However, security-related issues associated with serverless computing are expected to dampen the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report on the Serverless computing market features:

Outstanding insights into the market

All-encompassing facts and figures

Latest industry development

Information about the prominent players

Dominating regions in the market

Regional Analysis :

Rapid Technological Advancement to Favor Growth in North America

The Serverless Computing Market in North America is expected to grow exponentially owing to the rapid technological advancement in the region. The presence of a large server user base in industries such as IT & Telecom, BFSI, retail, healthcare, and, manufacturing is expected to support the growth of the market in the region. Europe is expected to hold a significant share owing to the growing adoption of cloud-based services in the U.K., Germany, France. The rising digitalization is expected to create opportunities for the market. The Asia Pacific is expected to witness a high growth rate owing to the emergence of many small, medium enterprises in the region. The Middle East and Africa are expected to hold a considerable share owing to the rising awareness about serverless computers.

Key Development :

April 2018: Google LLC introduced a new version of cloud function for Firebase SDK to enhance functions of debugging, implementation, and management in applications.

December 2017: Pivotal Software, Inc. unveiled a new serverless computing product, named Pivotal Function Service.

