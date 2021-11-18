Global Pigment Dispersion Markets, 2020-2021 & 2030 - Growing Focus of Governments to Build Smart Cities, which is Driving Demand for Paints & Coatings

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pigment Dispersion Market Outlook 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market garnered a revenue of around USD 40,000 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to touch a revenue of close to USD 58,530 Million by the end of 2030. The global pigment dispersion market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 3.93% during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030.

Factors such as the growing focus of the governments to build smart cities, which is driving the demand for paints & coatings, followed by the increasing trade of construction services worldwide, and the growing advancements in the research and development of advanced chemicals are anticipated to drive the growth of the global pigment dispersion market during the forecast period.



The global pigment dispersion market is segmented by numerous segments, which include segmentation by dispersion type, pigment type, application, end-use industry, and by region.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into plastics, coatings, epoxy, adhesives, sealants, phthalate-free PVC masterbatch, and others. Out of these segments, the coatings segment is projected to garner the largest market revenue of close to USD 31600 Million by the end of 2030, up from around USD 20320 Million in 2020.



On the basis of geographical analysis, the global pigment dispersion market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Out of the market in these regions, the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to touch about USD 23500 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of over USD 15290 Million in the year 2020.



Some of the prominent industry leaders included in the report are

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Cabot Corporation

Penn Color Inc.

DIC Corporation

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Heubach GmbH

NAGASE & CO. Ltd.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Vivify Companies

Ferro Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition and Research Methodology

1.1. Market Definition and Segmentation

1.2. Assumptions and Acronyms

1.3. Research Objective

1.4. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Trends

3.4. Opportunities



4. Industry Analysis

4.1. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

4.2. Value Chain Analysis

4.3. Industry Risk Analysis



5. Impact of COVID-19 on the Pigment Dispersion Market

5.1. Impact on the Overall Market

5.2. Impact on the Raw Material Procurement

5.3. Impact on the Supply Chain

5.4. Impact on the Demand

5.5. Impact on the Pricing

5.6. Impact on the Key Players



6. Global Pigment Dispersion Market

6.1. Market Overview

6.2. Market Size, by Value & Volume (USD Million & Thousand Tons) (2020-2030)

6.3. Market Segmentation by:

6.3.1. Dispersion Type

6.3.1.1. Solvent-Based, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.1.2. Water-Based, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.2. Pigment Type

6.3.2.1. Organic, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.2.1.1. Phthalocyanine Pigments, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.2.1.2. Azo, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.2.1.3. Others, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.2.2. Inorganic, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.2.2.1. Titanium Dioxide, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.2.2.2. Carbon Black, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.2.2.3. Iron Oxide, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.2.2.4. Ultramarine Blue, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.2.2.5. Other, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3. Application

6.3.3.1. Plastics, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.1.1. Packaging, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.1.1.1. Plastic Food Packaging, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.1.1.2. Other Food Packaging, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.1.2. Others, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.2. Coatings, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.2.1. Paper & Paper Board Coatings, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.2.2. Repair coatings, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.2.3. Plastics Coatings, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.2.4. Other Coatings, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.3. Epoxy, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.4. Adhesives, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.5. Sealants, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.6. Phthalate-free PVC Masterbatch, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.7. Others, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.7.1. Rubber, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.7.1.1. Silicone, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.7.1.2. LSR, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.7.1.3. HTV, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.7.1.4. RTV, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.7.2. EPDM, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.3.7.3. Polyurethane, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.4. End-Use Industry

6.3.4.1. Plastics and Packaging, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.4.2. Building and Construction, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.4.3. Paper and Printing, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.4.4. Textiles, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.4.5. Electronics, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.4.6. Automotive, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.4.7. Others, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.5. Region

6.3.5.1. North America, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.5.2. Europe, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.5.3. Asia Pacific, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.5.4. Latin America, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

6.3.5.5. Middle East and Africa, 2020-2030 (USD Million & Thousand Tons)

