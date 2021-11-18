Crestline Selected to Manage the Hilton Garden Inn Memphis Downtown

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC (“Crestline”) announced today that it has been selected to manage the 150-guestroom Hilton Garden Inn Memphis Downtown in Memphis, Tennessee. The hotel is located across from AutoZone Park, and within walking distance of Beale Street and the FedEx-Forum. It is also near the Orpheum, South Main, the National Civil Rights Museum, and a short drive to Graceland. The hotel offers 1,278 square feet of meeting and event space. Crestline now manages seven hotels in Tennessee.



Guestrooms at the Hilton Garden Inn Memphis Downtown are well appointed with the Suite Dreams® by Serta bed, a workstation with an ergonomic Mirra chair by Herman Miller, a 49-inch LCD TV and complimentary Wi-Fi. Additional in-room amenities include a mini-fridge, microwave, and a Keurig coffee maker. There is a fitness center, an indoor swimming pool, pet-friendly rooms, remote printing station, and valet parking is also available for a fee. Breakfast is served at Season's Local Fare and Spirits Restaurant. Later in the day, The Greyhound, built on the site of a former Greyhound bus station, serves craft beer, wine, and cocktails, along with small bites.

The Hilton Garden Inn Memphis Downtown is located at 201 Union Avenue, Memphis, TN. It is 12 miles from the Memphis International Airport. For more information and reservations, call 901-528-1540.or visit online at www.hilton.com.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 130 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with nearly 18,800 rooms in 29 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

