Mvix Signs MOA With FEMA Delivering Emergency Alerts to Customers

STERLING, Va., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mvix, a leading provider of Enterprise Digital Signage Solutions, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have signed a Memorandum of Agreement to allow emergency information to be disseminated and instantly displayed on Mvix Digital Signage Systems. Through this agreement, Mvix software will automatically acquire alert messages from FEMA's Integrated Public Alert and Warning System - Open Platform for Emergency Networks (IPAWS-OPEN) to provide alerts and warning messages to clients.

Established by FEMA in 2006, IPAWS is a national system for local alerting that provides authenticated emergency and life-saving information to the public in the preservation of life and property. IPAWS combines the Emergency Alert System (EAS), Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), and National Weather Service Dissemination Systems.

As per certain estimates, "the US has experienced 300+ weather disasters in the last 35 years equaling more than $2 trillion in damages." With severe weather striking US businesses with increasing frequency every year, businesses need to ensure employee safety primarily by keeping them informed.

Mvix is committed to helping its customers improve their communication with their audience with its agreement with FEMA. "Mvix has taken another industry-leading step through our seamless integration with IPAWS to become one of the first CMS vendors to deliver real-time content from FEMA to potentially save lives," stated Mike Kilian, VP of Client Relations at Mvix.

Beyond weather alerts, IPAWS is being utilized to disseminate:

Most Wanted information

Alerts to parents and students at schools of potential situations

Amber Alerts for missing children

Imminent threat alerts for public safety

Public alerts sent to IPAWS will be disseminated to the IPAWS All-Hazards Information integration, at which Mvix will fetch the alert for customers to display on digital signage. With over 18,000 clients (which include hundreds of federal, state, local, territorial, and tribal organizations) that rely on Mvix's platform to power hundreds of screens across campuses, Mvix will now provide emergency warnings to customers in the preservation of life and property.

"As a market leader, Mvix prides itself on state-of-the-art integrations," said Kilian. "Our teamwork with FEMA is another step in that direction aimed at keeping all of our customers and their audiences informed all the time."

Alerts will also be filtered based on geographical area, event, and other factors applicable to customers and will be disseminated for 30 minutes or until they expire. Mvix will begin providing emergency alerts through digital signage to customers in the next coming weeks.

