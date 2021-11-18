Green Lantern Solar Receives Go Ahead for Net Metering Projects in Vermont Electric Cooperative Territory

WATERBURY, Vt., Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Lantern Solar based in Waterbury, VT has received approvals for three net-metering projects in Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC) territory, bringing the total number of Green Lantern projects in Vermont to more than 100, located in nearly 70 towns across Vermont.



“We are pleased that through the cooperative efforts of VEC, Green Mountain Power the State and Green Lantern, we could find a way forward on these three projects so Vermont can make progress toward its renewable energy goals,” said Scott Buckley, Green Lantern’s President.

One of these 500 kW(AC) projects is located in Bloomfield on a gravel pit.

“We are excited to find customers who can now benefit from the savings that this project will provide, while advancing Vermont’s clean energy goals,” said Weston Martin, Green Lantern’s Director of Sustainable Partnerships.

Projects such as these are critical in fighting climate change. Over a 25-year lifespan, these three projects in aggregate will provide clean power that avoids nearly 53,000 tons of CO 2 emissions from fossil-fuel-powered electricity, or the equivalent CO 2 emissions from about 8,689 Vermont homes’ electricity use for a year.

Green Lantern’s projects generate lease payments for the array hosts and tax payments to the Town and State; and contribute to Vermont’s robust renewable energy sector, which has generated thousands of high-quality, high-paying jobs across the state.

Green Lantern’s operations make other positive job impacts throughout Vermont. Green Lantern has remote offices in four Vermont towns throughout the state, and its design consultants are located in Burlington (TJ Boyle), Colchester (Krebs & Lansing), Huntington (Arrowwood Environmental), and Montpelier (Solar Power Engineering). Green Lantern’s contractors and their employees are located throughout Vermont as well, in Guilford (MT3 Unlimited), Orwell (Homestead Fence), South Burlington (E&S Electric), and Isle LaMotte (Daybreak Solarworks).

Net metering programs provide the economic framework for customers to participate directly in the green economy and the fight against climate change by leveraging outside private investment. In fact, a recent report by Synapse Economics found that from 2014 to 2019, small-scale solar in New England saved utilities and all ratepayers – not just those participating directly – more than $1.1 billion , $79 million of that in Vermont alone. https://www.revermont.org/local-solar-saved-new-englanders-1-1-billion/

Green Lantern Solar’s 100-plus solar and solar+storage projects annually produce roughly 75 Gigawatt-hours of clean, renewable electricity. These projects generate over $1.5 million in annual utility savings to Green Lantern customers and thousands of tons of carbon emission reductions.

Green Lantern Solar is a vertically integrated regional renewable energy development company with a particular emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. Green Lantern works with landowners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate. The company provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction and operations, maintenance and asset management.

