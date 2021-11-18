Digital Biomarker Market Outlook Report 2021-2030: Market is Anticipated to Grow with a CAGR of 41.22%

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Biomarker Market Outlook 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market garnered a revenue of around USD 1040 Million in the year 2019 and is further projected to reach over USD 46000 Million by the end of 2030.The global digital biomarker market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 41.22% during the forecast period, i.e., 2020-2030.

Digital biomarkers are consumer generated physiological and behavioral measures that are collected through connected digital devices. The collected data is then used to explain, influence or predict health related outcomes of an individual.

Factors such as the growing adoption of mobile health applications, increasing number of internet users, growing adoption of smartphone worldwide, and the rise in awareness amongst individuals for maintaining a good health, are anticipated to drive the market growth.

On the basis of system component, the market is segmented into data collection tools and data integration systems, out of which, the data integration systems segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of about 42% during the forecast period.

The market is also segmented on the basis of therapeutic area into cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, sleep & movement diseases, psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, gastrointestinal diseases, diabetes, respiratory conditions, and others, out of which, the neurodegenerative disorders segment is expected to grab the largest market revenue of over USD 11800 Million by the end of 2030.

On the basis of regional analysis, the market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa, out of which, the market in North America is expected to leading market share throughout the forecast period and further garner a market revenue of close to USD 21 Million by 2030.

