Mechanical Ventilators Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)

For instance, according to a research study by Yang Wang et al., published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine February 2020, in China, 23 (65.7%) patients received invasive ventilation. A total of 134 (40.6%) patients were treated with mechanical ventilation (either non-invasive or invasive). Among them, 34 received treatment of non-invasive ventilation, whereas invasive ventilation was given to 100 patients.



Furthermore, as per the above source, the median duration from admission to invasive ventilation was five days, and the median duration of invasive ventilation was four days. This indicates there was a high demand for mechanical ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.



Globally, the increased geriatric population, coupled with higher incidences of chronic conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), are driving the market growth. For instance, according to the Global Asthma Report, in 2018, globally, chronic respiratory diseases affect more than one billion people. Additionally, asthma is one of the largest contributors to this figure, affecting children, adults, and elderly people. There is a high prevalence of severe asthma in the emerging markets of MEA and Latin America, as compared to the mid-range prevalence in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.



Furthermore, recently, the COVID-19 outbreak has increased the demand for respiratory devices, like ventilators. For instance, in March 2020, Zoll Medical Corporation executed a plan to increase manufacturing capacity to 10,000 ventilators per month. This production volume expansion helped in the treatment of patients suffering from COVID-19 and may ultimately lead to market expansion.



Moreover, in March 2020, Koninklijke Philips NV established its production site in the United States to meet the increasing demand for ventilators during the COVID-19 pandemic.



In August 2019, Smiths Medical, a medical device manufacturer, entered a partnership with Medline Industries for the distribution of its portex devices. The partnership may focus on the non-acute, home care channels and expand their respiratory division market, globally. Thus, the factors mentioned above are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



Intensive Care Ventilators Segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share Over the Forecast Period



Intensive care ventilators are used to deliver ventilatory support to patients who cannot breathe on their own or require assistance to maintain adequate ventilation. Neonates and adults can both be ventilated using intensive care ventilators and can vary in condition, from very critical, unstable patients to relatively stable postoperative patients. The intensive care ventilators segment is expected to account for the major market share, owing to the technological advancements and increasing focus of manufacturers to develop them.



The demand for mechanical ventilators increased over the past few months owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, increasing the number of ICUs admissions across the world. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), as of May 2021, around 154,815,600 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, including 3,236,104 deaths. Furthermore, globally, the exponential rise in COVID-19 cases requiring long and short-term respiratory support may further drive the market growth positively.



In January 2021, Inovytec company engaged in a deal to supply 1,500 progressive portable ventilators to Italy, Brazil, and Israel entered into an agreement with a California-based distributor to supply portable ventilators. The portable ventilators may assist patients with respiratory illnesses throughout the present COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.



Additionally, notable developments in the intensive care segment attribute to its prominent share in the market. Advancements, such as spontaneous Breathing Trial (SBT), are used to assess the patient’s ability to breathe while receiving minimal or no ventilator support and Auto TRAK, which improves patient experience, contribute to higher revenue of the segment.



The market players adopted various strategies, such as product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions, to increase market share. For instance, in December 2020, CorVent Medical entered an arrangement with Siemens Healthineers for the United States distribution of the RESPOND-19 Ventilator to their network of healthcare systems, hospitals, and government customers. The RESPOND-19 Ventilator accompanies Siemens Healthineers’ contribution of cutting-edge technology by enhancing reliable, critical care respiratory care that increases ventilation capacity in surges in patient capacities, such as throughout a flu season or pandemic.



Portable ventilators are widely used in hospitals owing to their convenience, faster, and continuous care to patients even before their arrival in the hospital premises. Thus, the rising number of hospitals is also expected to fuel the segment growth, as they increase the demand for products due to their efficiency and variety of applications. Thus, the factors mentioned above are expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.



North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do the Same over the Forecast Period



Some of the factors which are driving the market growth include increased prevalence of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and respiratory disorders, well-established healthcare infrastructure, and presence of key market players in the region.



As per the Society of Critical Care Medicine, the stock of hospital ventilators in the United States was around 160,000 units in the first quarter of 2020. Moreover, over 6.09 million active COVID-19 cases as of August 2020, and an estimated 960,000 Americans needed mechanical helped to breathe during the pandemic as per the American Association for Respiratory Care. Mechanical ventilators thus experienced a sudden spike in the demand in 2020 in the United States which is expected to boost the market growth.



According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in March 2020, there were around 53% ICU admissions out of total hospitalizations due to COVID-19 infection.



In addition, according to a research study by Silvio A. Ñamendys-Silva et al., published in Critical Care February 2021, in Mexico, about 15.3% of hospitalized patients required invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV), and 70.8% of patients received invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV) outside the ICU.



As per American Lung Association 2021, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the third leading cause of death by disease in the United States. More than 16.4 million people have been diagnosed with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) causes serious long-term disability and early deaths which demands a higher requirement of ventilators, generating the revenue to the market.



Asthma is a major public health concern in Canada. As a lifelong respiratory illness, asthma affects work productivity, quality of life, mental health, and psychological wellbeing of the Canadian population. In Canada, over 3.8 million individuals had asthma in 2019, as per the 2019 annual asthma survey report. Due to the high incidence of asthma in Canada, the demand of mechanical ventilators is expected to rise in the coming years.



Additionally, increasing intensive care admissions, the rising introduction of ventilation modes such as acute non-invasive ventilation which avoid lung injury are likely to drive the growth of the mechanical ventilator market. Hence, owing to these factors, the region will witness significant market share over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The mechanical ventilation market is moderately competitive. Some of the key players are manufacturing and launching new products, while others are distributing the ventilators, which is fueling the market growth. Some of the market players include Getinge AB, Medtronic PLC, Smiths Medical, Koninklijke Philips NV, and ResMed Inc., among Others.



