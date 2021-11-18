Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

Company announcement

No. 23/2021

18 November 2021

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 4 November 2021, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 50m and a maximum of 120,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting Netcompany’s future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 30 December 2021.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 11 November 2021 to 17 November 2021:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 11-11-2021 4,000 739.77 2,959,080 12-11-2021 3,000 752.44 2,257,320 15-11-2021 2,000 763.26 1,526,520 16-11-2021 1,500 765.91 1,148,865 17-11-2021 1,500 765.42 1,148,130 Accumulated for the period 12,000 - 9,039,915 Accumulated under the programme 24,200 - 18,120,185

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Netcompany owns a total of 782,918 treasury shares corresponding to 1.57% of the total share capital.

Thomas Johansen, CFO
Tine Kosmider Boye, General Counsel

