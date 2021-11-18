New York, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Brain-computer Interface Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184966/?utm_source=GNW





The impact of COVID-19 on the market will be significant in the short run as the global supply chain is disrupted and manufacturing facilities are under complete shutdown; however, the rising usage of brain-computer interface (BCI) technology for the treatment of many elderly patients suffering from physical impairments will enhance patients’ quality of life. BCI can be used as an assistive technology to monitor brain activity and translate specific signal features that reflect the elderly’s intent into commands and enable them to improve their motor and cognitive abilities, which can be a promising tool for rehabilitation medicine during COVID-19.



The brain-computer interface market is likely to show rapid growth due to the increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders, rising R&D activities by the government to improve the brain-computer interface technology, and various technological advancements such as miniaturization of devices.



Among all the factors, an increasing prevalence of neurodegenerative disorders is the foremost factor expected to drive the brain-computer interface market over the forecast period. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, more than 930,000 people in the United States were likely to be suffering from Parkinson’s disease in 2020.



Moreover, the report by the foundation also predicted that the number of people with Parkinson’s disease is expected to rise to 1.2 million by 2030. This represents a projected increase by about 1.8 times in Parkinson’s prevalence since 2010, highlighting the need for optimized care and treatment strategies for this patient population to diminish the burden of care on caregivers and ease the economic burden on the healthcare system. Therefore, most of these patients eventually require continuous care and monitoring or help, which can be facilitated by the use of brain-computer interface devices.



The increase in R&D activities by various governments over brain-computer interface technology development and new applications is a chief factor that may promote the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends



The Non-invasive Brain-computer Interface Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period



The non-invasive brain-computer interface segment is found to dominate the overall market owing to the high applicability of the technology and increasing neurological disorders that contribute to the massive revenue generation in this market. According to the Federal Interagency Forum on Aging-Related Statistics, 2018, 35.8% of persons aged 85 years and older have moderate or severe memory impairment.



Furthermore, there is also an increasing usage of the product for home control and communication that is expected to boost the segment growth. The development of non-invasive brain-computer interface devices based on an EEG is expected to increase the mainstream accessibility of BCI technology. On the other hand, an invasive brain-computer interface is anticipated to witness substantial growth.



Asia Pacific is Found to be the Fastest Growing Segment of the Market



The Asia-Pacific brain-computer interface industry is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period, particularly in developing regions such as Japan and China. The market is characterized by technological advancements that are expected to result in the availability of better options for healthcare personnel and individuals. Furthermore, in 2020, Chinese researchers developed a neural signal analysis system with memristor arrays, paving the way for high-efficiency brain-machine interfaces, and used the system to implement the filtering and identification of epilepsy-related neural signals, achieving an accuracy of over 93%. The system draws upon work from researchers in the fields of electronics and medical research.



New technology encompasses a wide array of applications designed to revolutionize the security, automation, communication, and entertainment experience. There is a rising BCI demand in military end use that is anticipated to drive the growth over the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The brain-computer interface market is moderately competitive and has the presence of well-diversified international, regional, and local players. However, some big international players, such as Nihon Kohden Corporation, Compumedics Ltd, Emotive Incorporation, g.tec medical engineering GmbH, Medtronic PLC, etc., dominate the market owing to their brand image and market reach. With the rising market growth rate and increase in demand, this sector is attracting more players to enter the market, resulting in a more competitive market. The companies are found investing in new technologies to provide a digital change to their customers.



Additionally, many companies are increasing their market presence by expanding their business footprint across the new markets. For instance, in 2020, Naxon Labs launched the Brain to Computer Interface Solution. This neurofeedback system is a useful tool for professionals in the fields of engineering and information technology, neuroscience, and medicine. These advancements are expected to drive the market growth in the future.



