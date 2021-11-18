United States Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) Market Research Report 2021-2030 Featuring Sanofi, Octapharma, Baxalta/Takeda, & Omeros

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast -2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted US Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) market size from 2018 to 2030.

The Report also covers current Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, unmet medical needs, SWOT analysis to curate the best of the opportunities, and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) Overview

Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) is a rare life-threatening thrombotic microangiopathy arteriolar platelet-rich thrombi that cause organ ischemia and produce neurologic abnormalities, kidney dysfunction, thrombocytopenia, and microangiopathic hemolytic anemia (MAHA). TTP is caused by a severe deficiency of the von Willebrand factor-cleaving protease ADAMTS13. TTP can be acquired or hereditary; thus, TTP is classi?ed according to its etiology.



TTP is classified into two types, first is Congenital TTP (cTTP), caused due to a mutation of the gene, ADAMTS13 responsible for desynthesizing, while the other is the most common form of TTP, Acquired TTP (aTTP), in which antibodies are created against ADAMTS13.



Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) Market Outlook

Thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (TTP) is a rare blood disorder. TTP is a fatal disease that can cause lasting damage, such as brain damage or a stroke, if not treated. TTP arises abruptly and can stay for days or weeks but can also last for months. Relapses can occur in up to 20-30% of people who have aTTP. Relapses also occur in most people who have inherited TTP. Almost all TTP patients are initiated with plasma treatments. Other strategies include pharmacological approaches and surgery.



In 2019, caplacizumab came into the US market and became the only FDA-approved medication for TTP. The only drawback here is that it prevents vWF platelet interaction and transformation and does not target the underlying pathophysiology of the disease, i.e., it does not address the ADAMTS13 inhibitor or its production/elimination.

The disease demands immune system modulation so that patients do not continue to produce the antibody against ADAMTS13. Thus, immunosuppression comes into role. Caplacizumab simply blocks the downstream effects of platelet consumption and microthrombus production. Due to the high cost: benefit ratio of Cablivi, it is not so widely used in general practice.



Hence, along with TPE and Cablivi, immunosuppressive therapy is a cornerstone of acute iTTP management. The therapy generally aims to target the production of antibodies to restore circulating levels of ADAMTS13. Thus, TPE and immunosuppressive therapies are used simultaneously. Glucocorticosteroids are widely used.

No clinical trials have proved the superiority of corticosteroids plus TPE vs. TPE alone, yet there is high biological plausibility for concurrent immunosuppression given the autoimmune nature of the condition.



The inclusion of Cablivi to standard treatment of aTTP did not make any positive impact due to its high cost and failure to improve relapse rates. The treatment of the underlying pathophysiology of TTP is an essential part of TTP treatment that is still absent.

Although the TTP pipeline seems inadequate, one emerging therapy by Takeda, TAK-755 (BAX930/SHP655), a human recombinant ADAMTS13, the plasma metalloprotease that regulates the von Willebrand Factor (VWF) multimers, which is being evaluated for both iTTP and cTTP shows great potential. We are hopeful that if such novel therapies get approved, the treatment paradigm of TTP might witness a positive shift during the forecast period (2021-2030).



Key Findings

The market size for thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura was USD 316 million in 2020 in the US.

In 2020, the total market of thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura was USD 316 million which included a market of USD 286 million occupied by acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura and USD 31 million occupied by congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

According to the publisher's analysis, among the current market size of cTTP (USD 31 million), prophylactic therapies captured the highest market (USD 25 million) and the remaining market was covered by on-demand therapies (USD 6 million) in 2020.

TAK-755 is the only emerging therapy that is expected to get launched in the US in 2023 for cTTP and 2025 for aTTP. This molecule is expected to generate nearly USD 40 million for cTTP and USD 59 million for aTTP in its launch year.

