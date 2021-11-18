Worldwide MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) Directory 2021: 885+ MVNOs, 4400+ Management Contacts, 15+ Business Attributes

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Worldwide MVNO Directory 2021-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A compendium of World Mobile Virtual Network Operator business intelligence, this latest 17th edition of the MVNO Directory will help aspiring businesses, service providers, & vendors gain unprecedented access to a large pool of key executives (decision-makers, chief officers and top management) holding salient positions across the MVNO sphere, globally.

This latest edition features 885+ MVNOs; 4400+ Management Contacts along with the following additional information:

65+ countries

885+ Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs)

4400+ Management Contacts

15+ Business attributes

Name of the MVNO - Country-wise 1-operator per page structure

Group & Ownership Information

Commercial business information - network portfolio, subscribers, growth trend, penetration, market share, address, phone & fax nos, and more.

Online presence - Web/URL

CXO/ Management/ Decision-makers/ Operator contacts

Formats Available - PDF & Excel

Exclusives with this edition

Full design overhaul

150% extra management contacts than the previous edition

New attributes like MVNO Type (Light, Full, etc.) & Technology offerings are being introduced for the first time.

