Human-centric Lighting Market Size & Share 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

The global human-centric lighting market size is expected to show tremendous growth during the forecast timeframe, due to the demand for advanced lighting technologies and growing awareness of the harmful effects of using conventional lights.

Government policies are becoming supportive of using eco-friendly lighting systems. They are introducing various subsidy programs to encourage companies to intensify their research and development efforts in finding new ways to improve the performance of the lighting systems. Advanced technologies are being integrated into the energy infrastructure to ensure better use of electricity and offer abundant lighting in remote areas. Below mentioned are the trends that will fuel the industry expansion:

Asia Pacific (regional valuation may cross $1 billion):

Human-centric lighting systems find high application in healthcare facilities:

The Asia Pacific human-centric lighting market size from healthcare applications will witness robust progress as the use of this type of lighting infrastructure can apparently have a positive impact on a patient’s recovery. Elderly patients usually suffer from many visual issues.

Since they spend most of their time indoors, they have limited access to sunlight, which can adversely affect their eye health. These problems can be solved with the help of human-centric lighting devices as they can enhance the patient’s sleep cycle, thereby offering them adequate rest and energy throughout the day.

Retrofit installations gain momentum:

Retrofit installations are expected to hold a major share of the regional human-centric lighting market by 2027 as the consumers are becoming aware of the importance of having adequate illumination. Lighting systems may create different psychological effects on the customers working in the commercial sector.

Retail, business, and enterprise infrastructures are increasingly adopting advanced natural lighting settings to enhance the comfort of employees, clients, and workers. This is why they are opting for retrofitting services.

Industries may extensively use human-centric lighting:

Industrial applications will positively contribute to a positive regional market forecast as the demand for a safe, reliable, and comfortable lighting infrastructure across manufacturing units is growing. The installation of good-quality illumination devices will play a key role in improving worker safety and reducing attrition rate to a great extent. Human-centric lights provide circadian rhythm with the help of illumination, which can boost a worker’s motivation and concentration levels.

Europe (regional valuation may surpass $3 billion):

Commercial spaces adopt human-centric lights:

The Europe human-centric lighting market share from commercial applications will grow at an appreciable rate as offices, banks, retail stores, enterprises, and malls will heavily use these systems. Human-centric lights improve a customer’s concentration level, mood, and imitate the effect of natural light. Many business owners and retailers are increasing their focus on enhancing the work environment to improve the well-being and productivity of their employees.

New installations of human-centric lighting systems gain traction:

New installations are expected to capture a significant share of the regional market by 2027. Many new commercial, institutional, and educational facilities are being constructed in the region. The aim of business owners in these sectors is to offer high-quality illumination, resulting in improved concentration, focus, and productivity of the workers, employees, and students. This aspect will increase the installation of new human-centric lighting equipment.

North America (regional valuation expected to go past $1 billion):

Use of human-centric lighting hardware solutions:

The North America human-centric lighting market size from hardware solutions will witness a notable CAGR through 2027. Lighting hardware components, such as controllers and fixtures are being widely used by end-users as they use advanced technologies and offer visual advantages. Tunable LED fixtures installed in HCL systems provide light adjusting features, which allow the consumers to change the color, temperature and brightness levels, according to the natural light settings.

Human-centric lights to be used in residential spaces:

Residential spaces may likely use human-centric lights on a large scale as the demand for home automation solutions is growing at a strong rate among consumers. The installation of home automation devices significantly improves the quality of life and work efficiency of the residents. Advanced technologies, such as AI and IoT are being used to develop smart sensors and lighting equipment, thereby fostering their demand among customers.

Educational institutes boost the demand for human-centric lights:

Educational institutes in the region are expected to be the major end-users of human-centric lights as they may be instrumental in increasing the attention span of the students. These lighting systems will be widely used across universities, colleges, schools, and nurseries to offer a comfortable environment to study.

