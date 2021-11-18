Global plasma protein therapeutics market size to garner significant returns by 2026

Pune, India, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport, global plasma protein therapeutics market was remunerated at USD 25.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to record strong growth rate over 2021-2026, eventually accumulating significant revenues by the end of study period.

The document also offers a detailed analysis of the sub-markets, including product type, application range, and geographical landscape, thus revealing the prominent avenues for investment in the upcoming years. An exclusive study of industry value chain, from the suppliers to the distributors and consumers, is entailed in the report as well.

Introduction of innovative plasma-derived therapies is majorly driving the market growth. In addition, growing incidence of genetic disorders and rising use of these therapeutics in pharmaceuticals are augmenting the market scope. Immense demand for targeted therapies over the past two decades as well as increasing trend towards early detection of diseases are positively swaying the industry dynamics.

Notably, plasma protein therapeutics are used for treatments of several diseases like hemostasis. Rising awareness regarding utilization of various protein components that are highly effective and promote a modernized way of treatment are significantly influencing the market trends.

Furthermore, surging demand for advanced therapeutic remedies which are developed from the plasma protein due to its efficacy, along with government initiatives for advancing healthcare industry, and favorable reimbursement policies by health insurance companies are propelling the market development.

Market segmentation overview

Based on product type, global plasma protein therapeutics industry is segmented into albumin, immunoglobulin, factor viii, and others. Considering the application range, the marketplace is categorized into hemophilia, ITP, PID, and others.

Geographical outlook

The regional analysis of the marketplace covers North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The country level scrutiny includes Canada, United States, Germany, France, U.K, Spain, Japan, China, Australia, and South Korea.

Summarizing the competitive scope

Prominent players swaying the global plasma protein therapeutics industry dynamics are ADMA Biologics Inc., Kedrion Biopharma Inc., Octapharma AG, Pfizer Inc., Grifols S.A., Bayer AG, Biotest AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Baxter International Inc., and CSL Behring.

These behemoths are investing in R&D activities in order to introduce product innovations and gain edge over the competitors. Also, strategies like collaboration, acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships are being undertaken by the companies to expand their customer base and amplify revenues.

Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Albumin

Immunoglobulin

Factor VIII

Others

Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market by Application Range (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Hemophilia

ITP

PID

Others

Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe



Rest of the World

Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

ADMA Biologics Inc.

Kedrion Biopharma Inc.

Octapharma AG

Pfizer Inc.

Grifols S.A.

Bayer AG

Biotest AG

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Baxter International Inc.

CSL Behring

