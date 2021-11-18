SINO AMERICAN OIL COMPANY PARTNERS WITH SRAX, INC.

Cheyenne, WY, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sino American Oil Company, (OTC PINK: OILY) $OILY, an emerging Oil and Gas exploration company, announces it has signed an agreement to engage SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) $SRAX, a digital marketing and consumer data-management technology company, to assist in its investor outreach and growth initiatives.

"In a recent survey, the Brokerage firm Schwab found that these new investors are not just young people. They are also an older cohort discovering investing for the first time. Generation Investor has a median age of 35, compared with pre-2020 investors whose median age is 48, Schwab said. More than 50% of Generation Investor are millennials, 22% are Gen X, 16 are Gen Z and 11% are baby boomers."

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/08/a-large-chunk-of-the-retail-investing-crowd-got-their-start-during-the-pandemic-schwab-survey-shows.html

Sino American Oil Company is an emerging Oil and Gas exploration company. It is imperative for a Company like Sino American to understand the demographics of the markets is operates in to able to better understand its investors and target them in a more efficient manner. This partnership with SRAX will allow the Company to properly tailor the marketing and communication strategies it uses and more importantly to use the most efficient channels to reach out to consumers, shareholders, and investors. SRAX is uniquely positioned as a financial technology and digital marketing company. The Company believes this partnership will propel SRAX and Sino American’s profile even further.

"We have been following SRAX for some time now, they’re expertise in the Oil and Gas sector and the digital marketing has been impressive. We look to leveraging their achievements and market awareness through this endeavor and look forward to very successful partnership to enhance further value for the Company and its Shareholders.", said Kim Halvorson, Chief Executive Officer of Sino American Oil Company.

ABOUT SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels.

For more information on SRAX, visit www.SRAX.com

ABOUT SINO AMERICAN OIL COMPANY:

Sino American Oil Company is a Wyoming incorporated; publicly traded company listed on otcmarkets.com identified by the ticker symbol OILY. The company is an oil and gas exploration stage company engaged in the assessment, acquisition, exploration, and development materials and properties in Southern United States.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

Signed.

/S/ Ms. Kim Halvorson, CEO/Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Sino American Oil Company

IR CONTACT: Kim Halvorson

OTC Markets: https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/OILY/overview

Website: https://sinoamericanoil.com

Email: IR@sinoamericanoil.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/otc_oily

