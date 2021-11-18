Cannabis Authenticity & Purity Standard Auditor Certification Commences

GUELPH, Ontario and SYDNEY, Australia, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cannabis Authenticity and Purity Standard (CAPS) Auditor certification was officially launched for global applications. The certification provides credentials to auditors seeking to provide audit services against the CAPS requirements, published by Purity-IQ.



The certification is a globally portable credential that recognises the knowledge, skills and attributes of audit professionals who have demonstrated their competencies and capabilities to the certification requirements. Businesses delivering product against the CAPS requirements can have confidence that audit personnel have the requisite skills to assess and certify their business practices.

“We are proud to form this long-term relationship with PCAA, which will now provide the necessary assurances that our approved third-party auditors and consultants have been trained, assessed and certified to conduct CAPS audits, implementation and training services, for our valued customers,” states Paul Valder, cofounder of Purity-IQ and Chief Technical Officer, for the Cannabis Authenticity and Purity Standard.

The CAPS professional certifications are the result of a collaboration between Holtmann Professional Services (HPS) who provided the development of certification competencies, Purity-IQ who provided the technical and industry expertise, and PCAA World who facilitated the certification platform. This global collaboration is truly unique and combines decades of experience in the design, development, and delivery of professional certification standards.

The CAPS personnel certification now also provides credentialling to auditors who wish to expand their activities to include a Technical Reviewer designation. CAPS certification is also expanding to cover consultants, who wish to develop business management practices for their clients who may also wish to meet the requirements of CAPS.

HPS Managing Director, Peter Holtmann, said he was “excited to be venturing into this emerging field to deliver recognition of personnel. This can only accelerate the acceptance of standards and confidence in the delivery of safe, secure, and reliable products to the marketplace. We can be sure that with competent personnel, the CAPS certification program can be wholly implemented and assured.”

About Purity-IQ

The Cannabis Authenticity and Purity Standard (CAPS) and certification program is owned and globally operated by Purity-IQ, headquartered in Research Park, adjacent to The University of Guelph, one of Canada’s leading innovation and comprehensive universities. Founded on cutting edge genetic and metabolomic biotechnologies, Purity-IQ is committed to innovative scientific research leading to commercially practical quality assurance tools that support organizations who are seeking to streamline safety and quality processes while bringing safe and authenticated products to their customers. Those wishing to become certified can go immediately to https://pcaaworld.com/html/certification/caps.htm and commence their career path to becoming a certified CAPS professional.

About Holtmann Professional Services

Headquartered in Sydney, Australia Peter Holtmann Professional Services is a visionary business passionate about coaching management teams that seek to drive innovation and inspire their communities in pursuit of their unique causes, visions, and missions. Personnel Certification and Assessment Association (PCAA) is a provider of personnel assessment and credentialling to specialist industries and professions globally. PCAA awards credentials to individuals meeting specific competency requirements relating to a profession, an occupation, or elements apropos of the job description and facilitates the development of an individual’s certification criteria against the competencies that individual needs to demonstrate; and then ensure that these criteria are held by applicants, before certifying them. PCAA ensure that certification requirements and our credentialing processes meet requirements accepted globally through international standards and best practices.