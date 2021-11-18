GEMXX CORPORATION TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT THE COMPANY HAS BEEN FEATURED IN GLOBAL BUSINESS LEADERS’ MAGAZINE

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GEMXX Corporation (OTC Pink: GEMZ) (“GEMZ”) (“the Company”), a leader in the Ammolite Gems mine to market segment, is pleased to announce that the company has been spotlighted in “Global Business Leaders Mag” as one of the “20 Best Companies to Watch in 2021”

“It was a great honor to be considered by Global Business Leaders Mag and a greater honor to be designated one of the 20 Best Companies to Watch in 2021” commented Jay Maull CEO and President of GEMXX Corporation.

The article, which can be found at the following link: https://globalbusinessleadersmag.com/gemxx-corporation-the-pioneer-of-the-ammolite-industry/ highlights the company’s management team of veterans and its plan to change the industry for the better. The article helps investors understand how quality workmanship, environmental stewardship and solid forward-looking vision for an industry will allow a new company to make big strides in a very short amount of time.

For the past 6000 years, gemstones have been traded and admired by millions. Among the precious gemstones, the discovery of Ammolite can be traced back to the 20th century, relatively new in gem history. Ammolite is a multi-colored iridescent organic gemstone that rivals the best Black Opal. Since its discovery, the gem market has keenly shown interest in Ammolite, with the rising value and demand, Ammolite has become an interesting and stable investment option.

Further, the article outlines the company’s desire to work with other key industry players to change the perception and value of a globally recognized gemstone.

“This designation is great for GEMXX but it is also very good for the industry. It is our goal to work with key players within the industry to achieve our goal of improving the image, value, and desire of this very rare and beautiful gemstone” commented Richard Clowater, GEMXX Corporation’s VP of Mergers, Acquisitions, and Business Development.

ABOUT GEMXX CORPORATION

GEMXX Corporation is a publicly traded, mine to market gemstone and Ammolite Gems producer with global reach that owns mining resources, production facilities, and operating assets. GEMXX controls each stage of its production including gemstone production, jewelry manufacturing and global distribution.

GEMXX produces more top quality finished Ammolite than any Ammolite producer. The company’s world-class gemstone cutters and jewelry designers are continuously leading the Ammolite industry in new and exciting directions. Our management team is made up of the industry's leading experts with a combined total of 160 years of Ammolite gemstone and jewelry business experience

GLOBAL BUSINESS LEADERS MAGAZINE

Global Business Leaders Magazine focuses on exulting the contribution of leaders who have been the emissary for their respective industries. The magazines’ issue provides an ideal platform for the leaders to express themselves while sharing their inspiring entrepreneur journey. Our sole mission is to inspire all new business entrepreneurs to begin their journey. Also, our uniquely stitched story has been constantly pushing new envelopes in the business magazine world. Unlike other platforms, it has allowed leaders to promote their ideas along with the company’s unique offerings. Thanks to our content driven approach, we have helped numerous leaders to reach out to several new clients.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

For more information, press only:



GEMXX Corporation

PR CONTACT: Kim Halvorson

IR@gemxx.com

www.gemxx.com

Link to Global Business Leaders Magazine: https://globalbusinessleadersmag.com/gemxx-corporation-the-pioneer-of-the-ammolite-industry/

Attachments