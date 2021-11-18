Printed Electronics Market Size to Surpass US$ 28.07 Bn by 2030

London, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global printed electronics market size was reached at US$ 9.85 billion in 2020. Printed electronics are electronic devices created utilizing carbon-based compound inks, inkjet printers, and flexography, gravure, and screen-printing methods on substrates such as foil, paper, glass, and fabric polymers. Wearable electronics, flexible keyboards, electronic skin patches, biosensors, display units, organic light emitting diode (OLEDs), and photovoltaic cells are some of the most often used printed electronics. Printed electronics are more environmentally friendly, lightweight, flexible, cost-effective, and have lower power requirements than traditional electronics. As a result, they're used in a wide range of industries, including aircraft, automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics.



Crucial factors accountable for market growth are:

Rapid growth in the use of IoT devices.

Surge in demand for improved OLED displays and printed RFID devices.

Growth of automobile industry drives the printed electronics market.





Regional Snapshots

The Asia Pacific region dominates the printed electronics market contributing a largest market share in 2020 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to increased investments in R&D activities connected to printed electronics in the region, as well as large-scale manufacture of electronic components. For instance, On 11th June 2021, Nissha Co., Ltd. has begun renting out friction and shear force sensor evaluation kits. Friction and shear force sensors sense force in three directions, including friction and shear forces delivered horizontally as well as vertically applied force. Friction and shear force sensors from Nissha are light and flexible, yet they can detect forces applied in three directions at several sites at the same time. They're used for a variety of things, including touch sensors in robotic hands and input device interfaces.

Report Highlights

The Inks material segment accounted largest revenue share in 2020.

The screen-printing technology segment of the market is estimated to lead the market with a market share of more than in 2020.

The aerospace and defense end use segment of the Printed Electronics Market is estimated to dominate the market contributing a remarkable market share in 2020.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market contributing largest revenue share in 2020 owing to increased investments in R&D activities connected to printed electronics in the region.

Market Dynamics

Driver - The primary end-user of printed electronics is the automobile and transportation industries. Because of their thinness, robustness, and flexibility, printed electronic goods are frequently employed in the automotive industry. Touch control technology and smart surfaces have also become commonplace in car interior interfacing. As a result, market participants are incorporating technology and design improvements into their offers. These factors are estimated to drive the market growth. For instance, in May 2021 Quad Industries (Belgium) developed and manufactured a versatile and durable capacitive touch sensor (printed sensors) as well as in-mold electronics (IME) to improve innovation in automobile interior and exterior surfaces. The conductive ink sensor is used in vehicle HMI applications such as HVAC controls, steering wheel controls, and overhead panels.

Restraint - The major restraining factor that will negatively impact the growth of the Printed Electronics Market includes the high cost involved in installing the printing system for electronic components.

Opportunity - Flexible displays, smart labelling, smart sensors, and active clothing have all benefited from the advent of printed electronics, which have made it easier to create low-cost, high-performance electronic goods. They have also made it easier to incorporate new features into current electrical products. These factors are anticipated to provide huge opportunities for the market growth. For instance, On 27th July 2021, Molex, a worldwide electronics company and connectivity pioneer, stated today that it has made significant progress in its Industry 4.0 and digital manufacturing projects. These advancements, as well as the addition of Flexible Automation Modules (FAMs), extend Molex's Industrial Automation Solutions (IAS4.0) by enabling supply chain stakeholders to create software-defined machines, robots, and production lines that can meet the growing demand for connected, secure, scalable, and efficient operations.

Challenges - Printed electronics refers to a variety of printing technologies and materials that can be employed in a variety of sectors. When using printed electronics, the user must be well-versed in various areas, including substrate and material selection, printing pattern selection, hardware integration, and software creation. For smart building applications, for example, combining printed sensors, displays, circuits, and other electrical components remains difficult.

Recent Developments

On 8th September 2021, Molex, a worldwide electronics pioneer and connection inventor, today announced the findings of a global study of industrial stakeholders to determine the top trends and technologies influencing the future of mobile devices. Mobile-device form factors, disruptive features, and innovations will continue to evolve in 2026, influencing smartphones, smart wearables, and other mobile devices, according to the survey's findings.

On 11th February 2021, DuPont Interconnect Solutions, a division of DuPont Electronics & Industrial, said today that its $220 million Circleville expansion project will be finished in the second half of 2021. The investment will increase manufacturing of Kapton polyimide film and Pyralux flexible circuit materials, ensuring a reliable supply to meet rising worldwide demand in the automotive, consumer electronics, telecommunications, high-performance industrial, and defense markets.

On 1st March 2021, NovaCentrix announced the most up-to-date soldering technology for flexible, printed electronics.





