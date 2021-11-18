RESOLUTION OF THE SOLE SHAREHOLDER OF SOLIDIUM OY ON CAPITAL REPAYMENT

English Finnish Swedish

The State of Finland, being the sole shareholder of Solidium Oy, has on 17 November 2021 resolved that Solidium on 19 November 2021 will transfer EUR 500 million to the State as a capital repayment from the reserve for invested non-restricted equity.





Further information: CEO Antti Mäkinen, tel. +358 (0)50 561 1501





Solidium is a limited liability company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in eleven listed companies: Elisa, Kemira, Konecranes, Metso Outotec, Nokia, Nokian Tyres, Outokumpu, Sampo, Stora Enso, TietoEVRY and Valmet. The market value of Solidium’s total investments is approximately 9.0 billion euros. Further information: www.solidium.fi.