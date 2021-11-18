Formula Systems Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Or Yehuda, Israel, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ: FORTY), a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products, today announced its results for the third quarter and nine-month period ended September 30, 2021.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021

● Consolidated revenues for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased by 20.3% to $586.3 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio, compared to $487.3 million in the same period last year. ● Consolidated operating income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased by 11.2% to $50.5 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio, compared to $45.4 million in the same period last year. ● Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased by 5.2% to $13.3 million, or $0.85 per fully diluted share, compared to $12.6 million, or $0.82 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

Financial Highlights for the First Nine-Month Period Ended September 30, 2021

● Consolidated revenues for the first nine-months of 2021 increased by 25.6% to $1.75 billion, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Revenues for the first nine-months of 2020 amounted to $1.39 billion. ● Consolidated operating income for the first nine-months of 2021 increased by 18.9% to $148.4 million, with growth recorded across Formula’s entire investment portfolio. Consolidated operating income for the first nine-months of 2020 amounted to $124.9 million. ● Consolidated net income attributable to Formula’s shareholders for the first nine months of 2021 was $39.0 million, or $2.51 per fully diluted share, compared to $34.9 million, or $2.25 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year, reflecting an increase of 11.9% year over year. ● As of September 30, 2021, Formula held 48.9%, 43.8%, 45.5%, 100%, 50%, 90.1%, 80% and 100% of the outstanding ordinary shares of Matrix IT Ltd., Sapiens International Corporation N.V, Magic Software Enterprises Ltd., Michpal Micro Computers (1983) Ltd., TSG IT Advanced Systems Ltd., Insync Staffing Solutions, Inc., Ofek Aerial Photography Ltd. and ZAP Group Ltd., respectively. ● Consolidated cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and investments in marketable securities totaled approximately $495.1 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $533.2 million as of December 31, 2020. ● Total equity as of September 30, 2021 was $1.14 million (representing 43.4% of the total consolidated balance sheet), compared to $1.11 billion (representing 44.0% of the total consolidated balance sheet) as of December 31, 2020.

Debentures Covenants

As of September 30, 2021, Formula was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the debenture series issued by Formula, based on the following achievements:

Covenant 1

● Target equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders (excluding non-controlling interests): above $215 million. ● Actual equity attributable to Formula’s shareholders is equal to $519.7 million.

Covenant 2



● Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for Formula’s Series A and C Secured Debentures): below 65%. ● Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization is equal to 10.5%.

Covenant 3



● Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters): below 5. ﻿●

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (based on the accumulated calculation for the four recent quarters) is equal to 0.43.

Comments of Management

Commenting on the results, Guy Bernstein, CEO of Formula Systems, said: “We are very pleased to continue our strong momentum recorded across our entire investment portfolio reaching all-time third quarter highs across all of our key indices (revenues, gross profit, operating income, EBITDA and net income). Our strong third quarter financial results recorded across all our key financial indices despite the negative impact of the holidays of the Jewish month of Tishrei (which this year entirely coincided with the third quarter as opposed to being spread over the third and fourth quarters in the previous year - thus reducing our time and material available billable hours in our operations in Israel by approximately 7%) reflect the strengths of our investment portfolio business models. We continue our efforts across our entire portfolio to adhere to our core values of innovation, professionalism, agility and transparency which allow us to continue our growth and protect our leading position.”

“Matrix reported its best third quarter in history with record-breaking results recorded across all its key financial indices with 97% of the growth deriving from organic growth. We are pleased with Matrix’s continued recognition as a market leader in the implementation of fastest-growing technologies, such as cloud, cyber, digital, data, DevOps and AI, which enable the company to create significant value for its customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating and making their businesses thrive. There is a strong demand in Israel for software services in digital, cloud, cyber, data, and core operating systems—areas where Matrix significantly increased its strength during the COVID-19 period, and which are at the center of the IT market demand.”

“Sapiens reported all time high revenues of approximately $118 million, 21% higher than in the same period last year, and a strong Non-GAAP operating margin of 17.7% compared to 17.2% in the second quarter of 2021. The results demonstrate how well Sapiens is executing its proven “Land and Expand” strategy, which enables it to grow in the highly regulated and regionally diverse global insurance markets and validate its operating leverage. This unique value proposition enables insurers to benefit from Sapiens’ pre-integrated, cloud-first, low-code “insurance-in-a-box” approach across the majority of its products, empowering them to choose between deploying Sapiens end-to-end solution, or any combination of its components, to meet their evolving needs. Sapiens reiterated its full year 2021 revenue guidance, of $461 to $466 million and increased its operating margin guidance to a range of 17.4% to 17.5% from its prior range of 17.2% to 17.5%.”

“Magic Software reported another record quarter which further adds to its strong 2021 momentum. During the first nine months of 2021, Magic Software reported double digit growth and all-time highs across all of its key indices (revenues, gross profit, operating income, EBITDA and net income), which demonstrates the important role that Magic Software plays in its customers’ lifecycles and transformative journeys, as well as the success of its strategy to build a broad business portfolio that creates value for its customers in managing, streamlining, accelerating and maximizing their businesses. Magic increased its 2021 revenue guidance for the full year of 2021 for the third time this year to a range of $470 to $475 million from its prior range of $450 to $460 million.”

“Michpal Group continues to realize synergies and monetize on its business model with its revenues for the first nine months of 2021 growing by 27% compared to the same period last year to ILS 74 million (approximately $22.9 million) with 73% accounted to organic growth.”

“Lastly, Zap Group, a leading group of consumer sites in Israel and a well-reputable brand in the Israeli market, offering a wide range of solutions in the field of advertising, website promotion and targeted mailing, was consolidated since April 5, 2021. During these past months we’ve been focusing together with Zap’s management on the integration of Zap Group and on building a long-term strategy plan to accelerate its growth including the formation of potential business partnerships in order to expand Zap Group’s products and services offerings as well as reaching new customers. We will remain focused on the successful integration of Zap Group and continue to carefully explore additional M&As opportunities.”

Stand-Alone Financial Measures

This press release presents, further below, certain stand-alone financial measures to reflect Formula’s stand-alone financial position in reference to its assets and liabilities as the parent company of the group. These financial measures are prepared consistent with the accounting principles applied in the consolidated financial statements of the group. Such measures include investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity measured at cost adjusted by Formula’s share in the investees’ accumulated undistributed earnings and other comprehensive income or loss.

Formula believes that these financial measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding Formula’s stand-alone financial position. Formula’s management uses these measures to compare the Company’s performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses. These measures are also used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company’s board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these stand-alone financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating Formula’s financial position.

Management of the Company does not consider these stand-alone measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. Formula urges investors to review the consolidated financial statements which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business or financial position.

About Formula

Formula Systems, whose ordinary shares are traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange and ADSs are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, is a global information technology holding company engaged, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, in providing software consulting services and computer-based business solutions and developing proprietary software products.

For more information, visit www.formulasystems.com.

Forward Looking Statements

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share data)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Revenues 586,257 487,344 1,746,775 1,390,678 Cost of revenues 444,617 370,952 1,338,636 1,068,221 Gross profit 141,640 116,392 408,139 322,457 Research and development costs, net 16,796 13,337 49,121 38,384 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses 74,390 57,691 210,576 159,199 Operating income 50,454 45,364 148,442 124,874 Financial expenses, net 5,580 5,891 16,623 16,162 Income before taxes on income 44,874 39,473 131,819 108,712 Taxes on income 9,821 8,088 30,014 24,514 Income after taxes 35,053 31,385 101,805 84,198 Share of profit (loss) of companies accounted for at equity, net (308 ) (12 ) 353 335 Net income 34,745 31,373 102,158 84,533 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 21,452 18,743 63,111 49,650 Net income attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders 13,293 12,630 39,047 34,883 Earnings per share (basic) 0.87 0.83 2.55 2.28 Earnings per share (diluted) 0.85 0.82 2.51 2.25 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (basic) 15,289,267 15,286,350 15,289,267 15,285,517 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share (diluted) 15,396,849 15,293,113 15,366,211 15,292,498

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

U.S. dollars in thousands

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 453,283 501,650 Short-term deposits 40,614 30,289 Marketable securities 1,168 1,238 Trade receivables 610,813 519,885 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 75,522 83,820 Inventories 21,136 23,988 Total current assets 1,202,536 1,160,870 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Deferred taxes 42,119 39,750 Other long-term accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 26,732 22,872 Total long-term assets 68,851 62,622 INVESTMENTS IN COMPANIES ACCOUNTED FOR AT EQUITY METHOD 28,575 28,311 PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET 56,675 59,176 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 99,109 114,414 NET INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND GOODWILL 1,164,937 1,094,687 TOTAL ASSETS 2,620,683 2,520,080 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Loans and credit from banks and others 204,005 120,444 Debentures 48,785 41,454 Current maturities of lease liabilities 31,903 32,065 Trade payables 151,506 153,322 Deferred revenues 128,211 128,898 Other accounts payable 255,412 259,223 Liabilities in respect of business combinations 6,348 8,654 Put options of non-controlling interests 35,395 35,843 Total current liabilities 861,565 779,903 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Loans and credit from banks and others 158,940 180,316 Debentures 216,769 203,070 Lease liabilities 77,657 91,188 Other long-term liabilities 12,602 12,191 Deferred taxes 73,615 68,367 Deferred revenues 19,136 16,626 Liabilities in respect of business combinations 23,778 16,582 Put options of non-controlling interests 25,974 28,175 Employees benefit liabilities 13,694 15,119 Total long-term liabilities 622,165 631,634 EQUITY Equity attributable to Formula Systems’ shareholders 519,700 503,201 Non-controlling interests 617,253 605,342 Total equity 1,136,953 1,108,543 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 2,620,683 2,520,080

FORMULA SYSTEMS (1985) LTD.

STAND-ALONE STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

U.S. dollars in thousands

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents 28,602 47,852 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 6,552 4,977 Total current assets 35,154 52,829 INVESTMENTS IN SUBSIDIARIES AND A JOINTLY CONTROLLED ENTITY (*) Matrix IT Ltd. 146,699 142,194 Sapiens International Corporation N.V. 225,981 227,771 Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. 117,450 118,105 Other 167,836 90,359 Total Investments in subsidiaries and a jointly controlled entity 657,966 578,429 OTHER LONG TERM RECEIVABLES 2,207 1,707 PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT, NET 9 2 TOTAL ASSETS 695,336 632,967 CURRENT LIABILITIES: Debentures 28,158 21,652 Trade payables 148 349 Other accounts payable 3,982 2,329 Total current liabilities 32,288 24,330 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Debentures 137,814 104,394 Put options of non-controlling interests 1,116 1,042 Liability in respect of a business combination 4,418 - Total long-term liabilities 143,348 105,436 EQUITY 519,700 503,201 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 695,336 632,967



