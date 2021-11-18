The Worldwide Process Analyzer Industry is Expected to Reach $12+ Billion by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Process Analyzer Market by Analysis Type, Analyzing Material State and End-user Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The process analyzer market was valued at $7,706.3 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $12,192.0 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report studies the process analyzers that are installed in process industries to detect or monitor the composition, flow rate, and pressure of liquids and gases that are being used in different operations. Process industries have a lot of liquids and gases flowing through their pipes and are required to be monitored to avoid leakage and hampering of quality in case of beverage and pharmaceutical industries.



The major driving factor for the process analyzer market is rising demand for wastewater treatment. In addition, increasing use of process analyzers in drug safety is the other driving factor of the market. Furthermore, adoption of automation, artificial intelligence, and smart technology in the manufacturing industry around the world is also a major driving factor of the process analyzer market. However, lack of skilled professionals who are capable of operating the process analyzer and its system acts as restraint to the market. Further, owing to the high cost of process analyzers, manufacturers use other low-cost sensor systems, which hamper the growth of the process analyzer market. However, with expansion of manufacturing industries in emerging countries, need for process analyzers in process industries will rise, which is a major opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The process analyzer market is segmented on the basis of analysis type, analyzing material state, end-user industry, and region. On the basis of type, the market is divided into online analysis, inline analysis, and atline analysis. Depending on analyzing material state, it is classified into liquid and gas. On the basis of end-user industry, the market is fragmented into oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, water & wastewater, chemical, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, Russia, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).



The major players profiled in the process analyzer market include ABB Ltd., AMETEK Process Instruments, Applied Analytics, Inc., Endress+Hauser AG, Emerson Electric Co., Mettler-Toledo International Inc., Siemens AG, Suez, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corporation. Major companies in the market have adopted strategies, such as business expansion and product launch, to offer better products and services to customers in the process analyzer market.



